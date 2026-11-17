Audiences were moved to tears on Sunday at a screening of The Righteous Road Trip at Curzon Bloomsbury for Jewish Film Week.

The 40-minute documentary follows Jonny Daniels as an unlikely Jewish Santa Claus, trudging through thick snow in a Christmas bobble hat and a festive jumper as he brings trees and gifts to people honoured for saving Jews during the Holocaust. It is a tradition he has kept up in some capacity for more than a decade, with little or no fanfare.

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At a panel discussion after the screening, director Vanessa Roth, producer Justin Cohen and protagonist Jonny Daniels spoke with chair and journalist Naomi Greenway about the film, the people it honours and why their stories matter.

In the film, Daniels travels across Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, visiting non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. He meets them and their families and hears about the huge sacrifices they made. Some of the rescuers were children themselves when they helped save Jews from the Nazis.

According to Yad Vashem, 28,707 people from 51 countries have been recognised as Righteous Among the Nations. They risked death if they were caught hiding or helping Jews during the war.

Daniels said his work began around 12 years ago, with Holocaust education and support for survivors. When he invited Righteous Among the Nations to events in Poland, he was struck by how they travelled, sometimes taking buses and trams and walking through snow to attend.

“I thought, wait, hold on a second. How are there not car services for these people? How are there not things set up to help and support them?” he said.

That experience led him to focus on supporting the rescuers by visiting as many as he could find each December and bringing them Christmas.

But finding them was not straightforward. Daniels explained that many had lost contact with Yad Vashem and the families they had saved after being recognised, often in the 1960s, when communist rule made contact difficult.

“I think there’s only 30 of them left in Poland,” he said. In Hungary, where he said the second-largest group of living rescuers is based, it took him around four years to find even one. A woman eventually contacted him after he had appealed to Jewish organisations, synagogues and Holocaust memorials.

The number still alive has fallen sharply. Roth noted that “when we started filming, I think there were 100-ish left alive”.

Daniels replied: “As of two days ago, the number dropped, unfortunately. There are 61 Righteous alive in the world.”

Roth, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, said she felt the urgency to capture their stories, but found the people themselves were not preoccupied with being remembered.

“They all, every single one of them, just said, ‘Because it was the right thing to do,’” she said. “They didn’t seek out to be heroes.”

Instead, she was moved by how much Daniels’s visits meant to them: the conversations, shared meals and cups of tea. Their connection, she said, made telling their stories feel even more urgent.

Daniels, who travels each year alongside his dog Tyson, described the visits as relationships built over a decade. The rescuers, many living quietly in small villages, would have food ready when he arrived. He recalled one man watching from his window and waving as Daniels got out of the van.

Each person, he said, had a story that could fill a film of its own.

The film’s producer, Justin Cohen, said he had become concerned that not enough was being done to preserve the stories of bravery shown by the Righteous Among the Nations.

“I said, you know, time is really running out now, and we have to make this happen,” he said of his efforts to get the film made.

After several appeals to funders, Roth joined the project and was on the road with Daniels within weeks.

Cohen said he hoped the film, which won Best Documentary Short at the Burbank International Film Festival in August, could reach audiences beyond Jewish communities. “Have you ever seen a Christmas-themed Holocaust film before?” he asked, pointing to its potential to connect with a wider public.

He and Roth hope it will be used in schools and accompanied by educational resources, helping young people encounter the Holocaust through the rescuers’ stories.

Roth said: “I feel like we are longing for stories like this, stories that can remind us and inspire us about hope, and faith, and humanity.”

Asked what linked the rescuers, Daniels said their actions were not explained by religion or background.

“The fundamental reason that they did what they did was because they truly believed it was the right thing to do,” he said.

He also spoke about his own family history. His great-grandfather was in England during the war while the rest of his family remained in a village in northern Poland; they were all killed. Daniels said he sometimes wonders whether his work is “my way of repairing the fact that he couldn’t do that”.