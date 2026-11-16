© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Slovenian synagogue marks 160th anniversary

One of three remaining shuls in the country, town authority says the site 'reminds us of the responsibility to preserve historical memory for future generations'

By Michelle Rosenberg November 16, 2026, 5:17 pm Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
The women’s gallery of the synagogue in Lendava, Slovenia, now used as a culture centre, with Jewish exhibition. Pic: Ruth Ellen Gruber
The women’s gallery of the synagogue in Lendava, Slovenia, now used as a culture centre, with Jewish exhibition. Pic: Ruth Ellen Gruber

The Slovenian town of Lendava recently celebrated the 160th anniversary of its former synagogue, which now serves as a cultural centre, reports Jewish Heritage Europe

Guests at the event in October included Slovenia’s minister of culture, Lendava’s mayor and the Israeli ambassador to the central European country.

The synagogue, a small building built in 1866, was badly damaged during World War Two, after which it was sold to the town by the Jewish Federation of Yugoslavia and used as a warehouse.

Former synagogue in Lendava, Slovenia. Pic: Jewish Heritage Europe

Decades later, in the 1990’s, it was reconstructed and repurposed as a culture centre; whilst scant original décor remains, there is a permanent exhibition about local Jewish history.

The Lendava Synagogue is one of just three surviving synagogues in Slovenia; the second, Maribor Synagogue, is one of the oldest synagogues in Europe and the third, the smaller praying centre at the Ljubljana Town Hall, is used for religious occasions.

More in World News
Vincent van Gogh's "Blossoming Chestnut Trees" (Châtaigniers en fleurs) on display at Sotheby's in New York (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz via YNet)
6 hours ago
Jewish heirs seek to block $180 million Van Gogh auction over Nazi-era sale
By Tamar Sebok YNet
Ahmed al Ahmed, a contributor to Channel 4’s forthcoming documentary Terror on Bondi Beach, which explores the devastating Chanukah terror attack on Sydney’s Jewish community. (Credit: Channel 4)
6 hours ago
‘This wasn’t just a job, it was a mission’: the Jewish producer bringing the Bondi terror attack to the screen
By Annabel Sinclair
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
7 hours ago
Amnesty urges directors to bring ‘major donors’ to event honouring Francesca Albanese
By JN Reporter
Part of the exhibition in the Lendava synagogue

In a statement on it’s website, the city’s authorities wrote: “The synagogue with its historical and cultural value transcends local frameworks.

“It is part of the heritage that encourages us to respect human dignity, tolerance and coexistence, and reminds us of the responsibility to preserve historical memory for future generations.”

List of names of Holocaust victims in Lendava, Slovenia (in the museum in former synagogue)

Prior to the war, the Jewish population of the area which would subsequently become known as Slovenia was believed to be between 1,500 and 2,500. Most  were deported to Auschwitz in 1944.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues