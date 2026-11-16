Slovenian synagogue marks 160th anniversary

The Slovenian town of Lendava recently celebrated the 160th anniversary of its former synagogue, which now serves as a cultural centre, reports Jewish Heritage Europe.

Guests at the event in October included Slovenia’s minister of culture, Lendava’s mayor and the Israeli ambassador to the central European country.

The synagogue, a small building built in 1866, was badly damaged during World War Two, after which it was sold to the town by the Jewish Federation of Yugoslavia and used as a warehouse.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Decades later, in the 1990’s, it was reconstructed and repurposed as a culture centre; whilst scant original décor remains, there is a permanent exhibition about local Jewish history.

The Lendava Synagogue is one of just three surviving synagogues in Slovenia; the second, Maribor Synagogue, is one of the oldest synagogues in Europe and the third, the smaller praying centre at the Ljubljana Town Hall, is used for religious occasions.

In a statement on it’s website, the city’s authorities wrote: “The synagogue with its historical and cultural value transcends local frameworks.

“It is part of the heritage that encourages us to respect human dignity, tolerance and coexistence, and reminds us of the responsibility to preserve historical memory for future generations.”

Prior to the war, the Jewish population of the area which would subsequently become known as Slovenia was believed to be between 1,500 and 2,500. Most were deported to Auschwitz in 1944.