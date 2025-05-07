A day of joy, pride and love for Israel at primary schools

At Kerem School in Hampstead Garden Suburb there is one day each year that truly captures the hearts of the pupils and leaves a lasting impression long after they’ve moved on: Yom Ha’atzmaut.

At the school the day is a vibrant, immersive celebration of Israel – its culture, history and people – bringing a powerful sense of pride and connection to Jewish identity that resonates across all age groups.

The lead-up to the day is just as meaningful. In the week prior, known at Kerem as ‘Israel Week’, pupils take part in age-appropriate learning about different aspects of the Jewish homeland. This learning is especially poignant, coming directly after Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, which honours the soldiers who gave their lives for the country’s safety and freedom.

Each year group focuses on a specific area. Years 1 and 2 explore the symbols of Israel, including the national flag, the Magen David, and the country’s emblems – sparking a strong sense of visual identity and connection. Years 3 and 4 dive into Israeli culture. They spend the day cooking Israeli dishes, studying and replicating the colourful works of artists like Mirit Ben Nun, and experiencing a taste of everyday life in Israel. Years 5 and 6 take on the history and geography of Israel. This year, they created a large map of the country by decorating puzzle pieces and assembling them as a class, made ‘Guess Who?’ games of influential Israeli figures, and enjoyed a virtual tour of David Ben Gurion’s home and kibbutz – an experience that brought Israel’s founding moments vividly to life.

The day itself was packed with joy. From the moment pupils arrived, wearing blue and white, Kerem School was transformed into a mini Israel. A highlight for many was the special performance and singalong led by Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue’s two rabbis, whose music and singing brought smiles to every face. The school also welcomed Emily from the Israeli Dance Institute (IDI), who taught traditional Rikudei Am dances, filling the hall with laughter, energy and unity.

In keeping with Kerem’s values of chesed (kindness) and tikkun olam (repairing the world), every Yom Ha’atzmaut is also a chance to give back. This year, the chosen charity was Leket Israel, a food bank providing vital support to families in need, especially in the wake of the October 7 attacks. Through this initiative, pupils learned the importance of compassion alongside celebration.

The day ended, as always, with a proud march around the playground. Pupils waved Israeli flags high, singing Hebrew songs with pride and passion – a moving scene that reflected both their joy and their solidarity with the people of Israel during difficult times.

In the words of one Year 6 pupil: “It’s one of the best days of the year. I’ll always remember it.”

Indeed, at Kerem School, Yom Ha’atzmaut is more than a celebration – it’s a heartfelt expression of love for Israel, a day of unity, memory, joy, and hope.

Meanwhile pupils at Wohl Ilford Jewish Primary School celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut with singing, dancing, arts and crafts and a picnic.