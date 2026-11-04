A Taste of Israel without an apology

A glass of Milk & Honey whisky. What better way to open a conversation about Israeli tourism? With fabulous homegrown wines being poured and more Bamba snacks than anyone should reasonably consume, the Israeli stand at World Travel Market (WTM) at ExCeL London felt as welcoming as any Israeli home. Such a generous spread of hospitality was an invitation in itself to visit the country, but as Yoash Ben Izchak, Global Head of Marketing at Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, made clear: “We’re not apologising anymore.”

On Tuesday, as the ribbon was cut to officially open the stand by Michael Izhakov, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, there was a palpable sense of optimism about Israel’s return to the British travel market. A small group of pro-Palestinian activists turned up to shout familiar chants, but attracted little attention before being moved on. Meanwhile, a rather more encouraging example of international relations was shown by representatives at the neighbouring Moroccan stand socialising with the Israeli team.

Izhakov had travelled to London with a forthright message.”We are not going to lower our voice,” he declared. “There are people in Britain who would prefer Israel did not advertise here at all. But we are going to speak louder and more clearly. We will not hide the destination, and we are asking you not to hide your connection to it.”

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It was a message particularly relevant to British Jews, who have continued travelling to Israel throughout three challenging years, often when flights were scarce and getting there was far from straightforward.

“British Jews have been among the most loyal visitors to Israel over the past three, challenging years,” said Izhakov. “Every visit has kept people in work and kept hope in our country. And for that, I am extremely grateful.”

In September, 13,100 British visitors travelled to Israel, almost 50 per cent more than in the same month last year, putting the UK ahead of France as Israel’s second-largest source of tourists for that month, behind only the United States.

But encouraging as the figures are, the Ministry knows that persuading people to book a holiday is only part of the challenge. Getting them to talk openly and positively about Israel is another matter. Yoash Ben Itzchak began with the practicalities.

“First of all, we have the flights now,” he said, referencing the return of British Airways on 25 October along with El Al, Wizz Air, Israir and Arkia in providing routes. “Israel is the safest place in the world. It’s funny that it sounds like that, but it is. I feel safer walking in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv than I felt in Paris, in London, in New York – and I love New York.”

Recently welcoming five British Jewish influencers to Israel, all of whom, he said, had been struck by how safe they felt. But central to the Ministry’s thinking is the intention of reaching beyond the Jewish community to encourage visitors from every background.

“I want people who are not Jewish to talk about Israel in a good way,” Ben Itzchak explained. “Because if I say Israel is safe, and you say Israel is safe, we’re biased. So we need to bring other people to show Israel through their eyes and say, you know what, Israel is amazing. It’s safe. It’s fun. It’s happy. It’s vibrant. It’s tasty.” That enthusiasm is at the heart of Israel’s new advertising campaign, I Am Israel, the Ministry’s first proactive advertising in Britain since 7 October 2023 that features a drag queen marking the country’s commitment to Pride and nuns in a church illustrating Israel’s multi faith population.

Rather than relying on familiar images of beaches and historic landmarks, the campaign celebrates the extraordinary variety of people who call Israel home. There’s a drag queen waving merrily from a bridge, nuns throwing open the doors of their church and a colourful cast of characters offering a glimpse of a country that refuses to be defined by its headlines.

Another strand of the marketing features visitors interviewed at the airport about their experiences in Israel. Ben Itzchak added -“They were asked what they thought about Israel, and they were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s an amazing place. It’s like the best place I’ve been in my life.’

For the Ministry, the appeal of these spontaneous reactions is obvious. Instead of Israel telling the world how wonderful it is, visitors are doing the talking. And there are practical reasons for renewed optimism as the Foreign Office eased its blanket advice against travel to Israel in June, although travellers should consult the latest guidance before booking.

The evening before WTM opened, Izhakov had joined Jewish community leaders, travel industry representatives and guests at the Israeli Ambassador’s residence for a Tastes of Israel reception, also attended by footballer Manor Solomon. But it was at ExCeL, surrounded by travel destinations from every corner of the globe, that Israel was making its pitch to the wider world. With no apology.