Aid worker for World Jewish Relief’s Ukrainian partner has her home destroyed in Russian strike

An aid worker for World Jewish Relief’s partner organisation in Ukraine has lost her home and possessions after a Russian strike destroyed her apartment block and killed her neighbours.

Galina Protzenko, who works for World Jewish Relief partner Hesed Haim in the northeastern city of Sumy, was at home with her husband when a Russian glide bomb hit the building on 18 September.

The couple survived alongside their five rescue cats, but their flat and belongings were destroyed. Two people living above them were killed, and seven others were injured.

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“In a matter of seconds, my family lost everything we had… everything dear and precious to us… yet, despite everything, we did not lose the most important thing: our lives!” Protzenko said.

Hesed Haim works with World Jewish Relief to support Jewish communities in Sumy, with Protzenko working in procurement for the organisation.

The attack came amid sustained Russian bombardment of Sumy, which lies close to the Russian border. The city has been struck repeatedly in recent days, including on Sunday, when two people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed in a guided-bomb attack.

A day earlier, another series of Russian airstrikes on Sumy killed two people and injured 23, including four children, according to local authorities. Russian forces have increasingly been carrying out strikes on Ukrainian cities throughout the day as well as at night.

Protzenko and her husband are now staying with their daughter in her one-bedroom flat while the remains of their home are cleared.

Despite losing almost everything, she has been focused on caring for the animals she rescued before the attack.

Elizaveta Sherstyuk, director of Hesed Haim, said: “Even though Galina has lost everything, she is spending her time taking the cats to the vets. After the attack, they suffered acute stress and would not eat or drink. The first thing she asked friends for help with was cat food for them.”

Protzenko said: “Starting over from scratch is incredibly difficult, but the thought we miraculously survived gives us the strength to move forward.”

Her husband’s small business has also been damaged more than once during the war.

Paul Anticoni OBE, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said: “Galina’s experience is a devastating reminder that behind every report of an attack are people whose lives have changed forever. We are profoundly relieved that she survived, and our thoughts are with those who lost their lives so tragically. A week later, the headlines may have moved on, but the need for support is as urgent as ever.”