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Air Canada removes senior crew member over racist posts

Airline launches investigation after claims employee shared attacks on Jews and material promoting violence

By Annabel Sinclair September 16, 2026, 12:14 pm Edit
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Blair Boudreau, an in-flight service director for Air Canada. Photo Credit: LinkedIn
Blair Boudreau, an in-flight service director for Air Canada. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

Air Canada has removed a senior cabin crew member from duty after allegations that he posted antisemitic content and material promoting violence on social media.

Blair Boudreau was identified by travel website DansDeals as an in-flight service director for the Canadian airline.

DansDeals reported that social media accounts attributed to Boudreau contained a series of posts targeting Jews and promoting violence.

The allegations emerged after an X account published material it said had been taken from Boudreau’s publicly available social media accounts.

Among the posts attributed to him were claims about Jewish control of banks, Hollywood and politics, as well as a comment saying the menorah had “no place in civilised society”.

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Another post attributed to Boudreau said: “I hope that God revisits the Jews… again.”

Social media posts attributed to Air Canada in-flight service director Blair Boudreau containing remarks about Jews and Israel. Photo Credit: X / Facebook via Leviathan

The account also alleged that Boudreau had shared conspiracy theories about Jews and the 11 September attacks and posted material calling for violence.

Air Canada confirmed that the employee had been removed from service while it investigated the allegations.

An Air Canada spokesperson said: “Air Canada denounces hate speech and promotion of violence in all forms. The individual has been removed from service, and a full investigation is underway. We have no additional comment at this point.”

The case comes as the airline prepares to resume direct flights between Canada and Israel.

Air Canada has brought forward the planned return of its nonstop Toronto-Tel Aviv service from January 2027 to 30 November.

The route is expected to operate four times a week during the winter, with departures from Tel Aviv on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Air Canada previously removed Boeing 787 first officer Mostafa Ezzo from service in 2023 after anti-Israel social media posts attributed to him emerged. The airline later confirmed he was no longer employed by the company.

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