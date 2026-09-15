Edgware father-of-seven found dead during Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman

A father-of-seven from Edgware has been found dead in woodland in Uman during the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city.

A British Jew, named as Yitzchak “Alex” Elmkies, was found in a wooded area on Kotsiubynskoho Street at around midday on Saturday.

Ukrainian police have opened an investigation and ordered forensic examinations to establish the cause of his death.

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Elmkies was a regular visitor to Uman, where tens of thousands of Jews travel each year for Rosh Hashanah to pray at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Ukrainian News, citing Cherkasy Regional Police, reported that Elmkies had entered Ukraine on 10 August.

The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the local Jewish community, that Elmkies’ body showed signs of violence, prompting suspicions that he had been murdered. However, Ukrainian News reported that Cherkasy Regional Police found no external signs of violent death during an initial examination.

Police have registered the case under the section of Ukrainian law covering intentional homicide and ordered forensic examinations to establish the cause of death. They have not confirmed that a crime took place.

According to information provided to Jewish News, Elmkies grew up in Golders Green, attended Hasmonean School and had, in recent years, been a member of the Elstree Evening Kollel.

Jewish emergency organisations are also working with Ukrainian authorities following his death.

The Jerusalem Post reported that ZAKA’s international division is handling the release and transfer of his body for burial.

Aharon Ben Harush, deputy head of United Hatzalah’s branch in Uman, told the Jerusalem Post: “United Hatzalah representatives in Uman are working with the authorities to secure the release of his body for burial as soon as possible.”

A fundraising appeal has also been launched to support Elmkies’ seven children following his death.

The appeal, set up by Moshe Baron, describes Elmkies as “a Breslover from London” and says: “He leaves behind seven children. Please help as much as you can.”

By Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had raised more than £26,000 from more than 470 donations towards a £500,000 target.

The Foreign Office confirmed to Jewish News that it is supporting the family.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities.”