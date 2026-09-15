Historic London synagogue targeted with fireworks during Rosh Hashanah

Police are investigating after a group of youths reportedly fired fireworks towards a historic London synagogue during Rosh Hashanah.

Officers were called at 3.56pm on Sunday, 13 September, to reports of a group discharging fireworks at Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale.

The suspects had left before police arrived and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made, with officers now examining CCTV as part of the investigation.

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The Metropolitan Police said: “Additional patrols are in place to help ensure Jewish communities feel safe, protected and reassured during this important religious period.

“The Met remains committed to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring people can celebrate and worship without fear of hate crime or intimidation.”

CCTV footage reportedly shows five young people outside the synagogue before objects are thrown towards the building, causing loud bangs and smoke. The group then fled, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported the footage.

A family with young children had reportedly walked past only moments earlier after attending a nearby lunch for the second day of the Jewish New Year.

S&P Sephardi Community, which runs the Grade II-listed synagogue, told members that two “rocket fireworks” had been let off towards the building. It said the synagogue was empty at the time and there was no damage.

It said: “Two rocket fireworks were let off towards the synagogue by a group of young people. The building was empty at the time, no one was hurt, and there was no damage to report beyond the incident itself.

“There is no reason to change your plans to attend the synagogue, and we want you to feel confident coming to our buildings as usual.”

Rabbi Amir Ellituv, a senior rabbi at the synagogue, said: “Jewish families should be able to come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, safely, openly and without fear.

“Our synagogue is a place of prayer, community and celebration, and no one should feel intimidated or afraid when coming to worship.

“At a time of heightened concern within the Jewish community, it is more important than ever that people feel confident gathering together, safe in the knowledge that the police, government, and wider authorities will stand with us and protect our right to practice our faith freely.

“We will not allow incidents like this to deter us from coming together as a community.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) said: “We are aware of an incident in London over Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in which a group of youths reportedly set off fireworks towards the synagogue premises. This did not occur during services, and we do not believe that anybody was hurt, but it is nonetheless a serious incident that will undoubtedly cause concern.

“CST attended the scene and is in contact with the synagogue and is working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that may assist the investigation, to contact the police and CST.”

The incident comes amid heightened security around Jewish communities during the High Holy Days. CST recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents across the UK in the first six months of 2026, up 21 percent on the same period last year. Ninety-six targeted synagogues, including their buildings, congregants and staff.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 4572/13SEP, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.