Austria has bestowed honours on both Mike Karp and Michael Newman, respectively the chairman and chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), recognising their longstanding contributions to Holocaust remembrance, education and support for refugees and survivors.

Karp received the Grand Decoration of Honour for Services to the Republic of Austria at a ceremony hosted by the Austrian Ambassador to the UK, Bernhard Wrabetz, on 9 November 2026, the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Newman was awarded the Decoration of Honour in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria (Knight’s Cross, First Class) at a reception at the Austrian Embassy in September.

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The awards recognise the important contributions both men have made to strengthening relations with Austria, supporting Holocaust refugees and survivors, and ensuring that the experiences of those who fled Nazi persecution are remembered by future generations.

For both recipients, the honours carry particular personal significance, reflecting their own families’ experiences of displacement and persecution under the Nazis.

Mike Karp’s mother and aunt escaped Vienna on separate Kindertransport trains in 1938 and 1939, leaving behind their mother, whom they would never see again. His family’s history has shaped his commitment to Holocaust education and convening the sector.

Michael Newman’s family history is similarly rooted in the refugee experience, with his grandmother fleeing to Britain in August 1939. Throughout his career he has advocated for Austrian refugees and survivors, helping individuals navigate applications for compensation and restitution, while advancing Holocaust education and remembrance.

AJR chairman Mike Karp said: “Receiving this honour on the anniversary of Kristallnacht was an extraordinarily moving experience. Eighty-eight years ago, the synagogue in Vienna where my grandparents were married was destroyed. Within months, my mother and aunt had been sent to Britain on the Kindertransport, never to see their mother again.

“I found myself wondering what my mother and grandmother would have thought of this moment. I hope they would have taken pride not simply in the honour itself, but in the work, we are doing to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten.

Through the AJR, we have the privilege of supporting remarkable refugees and survivors, preserving their testimonies. They remain our greatest inspiration.”

Calling the honour “an enormous personal privilege”, AJR chief executive Michael Newman said “its greatest significance lies in the recognition it brings to the AJR and the extraordinary people we represent. Our longstanding partnership with Austria has enabled us to deliver meaningful support to refugees, survivors and their descendants, while working together to preserve Holocaust memory and promote education.”

The AJR celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2026.