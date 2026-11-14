AJR volunteers supporting Holocaust survivors honoured with King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), the national charity supporting Holocaust refugees and survivors across Great Britain, is celebrating after its London Volunteers Team was awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour given to voluntary groups in the UK.

Equivalent to an MBE, the prestigious award recognises the outstanding contribution of volunteers who dedicate their time to supporting members of the Holocaust refugee and survivor community, many of whom are now in their 90s and beyond.

Through regular home visits, telephone friendships and community activities, AJR volunteers provide vital companionship, helping older members maintain meaningful connections, combat loneliness and remain part of a supportive community.

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For many members, these relationships are a lifeline. As one AJR member, aged 98, from Whetstone in London, who receives regular visits from an AJR volunteer, explained: “I just love that my AJR Volunteer wants to share his company with me. I don’t have much of a life these days, but I really enjoy listening to what’s going on in his world. I look forward to his visits – it really brightens up my week.”

The award recognises AJR’s London Volunteers Team but also shines a spotlight on the wider network of volunteers supporting members across England, Scotland and Wales.

Alongside home visits, AJR volunteers help run social gatherings and outreach events, offer regular telephone companionship, lead support groups and make birthday calls. Activities including poetry sessions and German conversation groups also provide opportunities for members to connect through shared interests, languages and experiences.

Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees, said: “We are immensely proud that our London Volunteers Team has received this prestigious national recognition. For Holocaust refugees and survivors, friendship, compassion and a sense of belonging can make an extraordinary difference, particularly in later life.”

He added that volunteers do far more than give their time; “they build relationships, provide reassurance and help ensure that those who have endured so much are supported, valued and connected to their communities. This award is a wonderful tribute to their dedication and to the spirit of kindness that runs throughout AJR.”

AJR’s head of volunteeer & community services, Fran Horwich, said: “The most meaningful impact of volunteering is often found in the smallest gestures – a friendly face at the door, a familiar voice on the telephone or someone taking the time to listen.

“These friendships can transform someone’s week and offer enormous peace of mind to their families. Our volunteers give their time with such warmth, generosity and commitment, and I am delighted to see their contribution recognised with this exceptional honour.”

Established in 2002 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. It celebrates the outstanding work of local volunteer groups and is regarded as the voluntary sector’s equivalent of an MBE.