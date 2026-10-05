Kindertransport refugee and Holocaust educator Rev. Bernd Koschland dies at 95

Kindertransport refugee, minister, teacher and dedicated Holocaust educator Rev. Bernd Koschland died 3 October 2026, at the age of 95 years old.

Born in Fürth, Germany, on 27 January 1931, he witnessed the violence of Kristallnacht as a seven-year-old, when his father was arrested and taken to Dachau. In March 1939, aged eight, Koschland was sent alone to Britain on the Kindertransport. His sister Ruth later also escaped, but their parents were unable to leave Germany and did not survive the Holocaust.

Bernd Koschland went on to devote much of his life to Jewish education and teaching. He was a longstanding member of the AJR (Association of Jewish Refugees) and became closely involved with its Kindertransport group, serving on its committee – helping preserve the experiences of his generation.

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In retirement, living in Hendon, he shared his testimony with countless schoolchildren and was appointed MBE in 2018 for services to Holocaust education.

In 2019, the AJR recorded his remarkable testimony as part of its My Story life-story project preserving his memories in his own words for future generations.

In one excerpt, he recalls life getting increasingly “difficult” around 1937:

“My father was sacked from his employment, as were many Jews, so he was at home a lot. I was too young to appreciate what was going on. I recall seeing the

Stormtroopers on the streets, their brown shirts with swastika armbands. In fact, one of them almost ran me over, but fortunately did little damage. I am often asked if I ever saw Hitler, and I did.

“Trains from Nuremberg ran through Fürth and Hitler was on one, standing by the window as the train went very slowly over a bridge, passing people who were waiting to see him. Of course, being Jewish we couldn’t stand around the front, we were right at the back, but I did see him in the distance – not that it made any difference.”

Paying heartfelt tribute, AJR chief executive Michael Newman said: “Bernd was a treasured member of the AJR community and a passionate educator who understood the importance of passing memory from one generation to the next. He gave so generously of his time to share his testimony in a poignant yet impactful manner. We are immensely grateful for everything he contributed to the AJR and to Holocaust education, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. May his memory be for a blessing.”