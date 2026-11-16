New book celebrates Holocaust refugees and survivors who helped shape modern Britain

Children’s author Judith Kerr and psychoanalyst Anna Freud are just two of the extraordinary 440 Holocaust refugees and survivors celebrated in a new book launched by the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) at JW3 in London last week.

Uprooted Lives: Obituaries of Refugees and Survivors of the Holocaust from the AJR Journal 1955–2025 brings together seven decades of personal histories, documenting how those who fled Nazi persecution rebuilt their lives and went on to make remarkable contributions to their adopted country.

Among those commemorated are art historian Sir Ernst Gombrich, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Sir Ernst Chain and Sir Ludwig Guttmann, whose pioneering work in spinal injury rehabilitation led to the creation of the Paralympic movement.

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Published to mark the 80th anniversary of the AJR Journal, the anthology was compiled and edited by Andrew Kaufman, AJR honorary life president, and Dr Bea Lewkowicz, director of the AJR Refugee Voices Testimony Archive.

Alongside these celebrated figures are hundreds of less known but equally remarkable individuals, including educators, doctors, artists, entrepreneurs, social workers and community leaders whose contributions helped shape modern Britain.

Author and journalist, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, who wrote the book’s foreword and whose grandfather, Dr Alfred Wiener, founder of the Wiener Holocaust Library, is among those commemorated, said: “This anthology of obituaries will enrich the lives of its readers, just as the remarkable individuals remembered in its pages enriched this country.”

The launch on Thursday 12 November brought together 150 guests, including members of the refugee and survivor community, descendants and those involved in preserving their histories. The evening featured discussions led by Kaufman and Lewkowicz, exploring the lives commemorated in the book and the importance of preserving their experiences for future generations.

Kaufman was joined by Michael Flesch, Anthony Spiro and Miriam Grabiner for a panel discussion, while a second conversation led by Lewkowicz featured historian Dr Helen Fry, Sophie Herzheimer and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg. The programme also included a short film produced and introduced by Lewkowicz.

The publication is the culmination of three years of research and editorial work and includes the stories of five Nobel Prize winners and individuals whose achievements span almost every area of British life.

It also provides a rare historical record of those whose contributions may never have received wider public recognition.

Andrew Kaufman said: “This book is deeply personal to me. As the son of refugees, whose own father’s story is among those featured, I know how important it is that these extraordinary lives are remembered.

“What began as an idea to preserve the obituaries published in the AJR Journal has become a tribute to a community of remarkable individuals who, having experienced persecution and displacement, rebuilt their lives and contributed so much to Britain. Their stories deserve to be remembered, not only for what they endured, but for everything they achieved.”

Dr Bea Lewkowicz said: “Behind every obituary is a remarkable human story – of lives uprooted by persecution, families torn apart and the courage to begin again. Together, these 440 accounts form a unique record of a generation whose experiences might otherwise be lost. As the number of those who can share their stories firsthand diminishes, preserving these histories becomes ever more urgent. This book ensures that their voices, experiences and contributions will continue to inform and inspire future generations.”

Michael Newman, AJR chief executive called the contribution of Holocaust refugees and survivors to British society “immeasurable”, noting that “their legacy is woven into the fabric of modern Britain. At a time when refugees are too often portrayed as a burden rather than an asset, these 440 extraordinary lives offer a powerful reminder of what those seeking sanctuary can contribute. As an organisation founded by refugees 85 years ago, we have a responsibility to ensure their achievements and experiences are never forgotten.”