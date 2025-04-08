Albanian PM invites all passengers on first direct flight from Israel to a festive meal
Albania launches historic air link with Israel, boosting tourism and bilateral cooperation
Albania’s prime minister has welcomed passengers arriving on the country’s first ever direct flight from Israel, hailing it as a landmark moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.
Travellers onboard Sundor Airlines’ inaugural Tel Aviv-Tirana route were greeted on Wednesday evening with a red-carpet reception and festive dinner hosted by Prime Minister Edi Rama at the presidential palace.
“It was a pleasure to greet the visitors of the first direct Israel-Albania flight,” Rama said in a post on Facebook. “A connection that will further strengthen the historic ties between our peoples, boost Albania’s tourism sector, and facilitate cooperation across various fields.”
The launch marks a significant milestone in Israel-Albania relations, with the new route, operating three times weekly, expected to open doors for tourism, trade and cross-cultural exchange.
Sundor Airlines, a leisure-focused subsidiary of El Al, held a celebratory send-off at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport prior to take-off. Dignitaries including Albanian Ambassador to Israel Mary Kombo, Albania’s Honorary Consul Sani Senilovic and Sundor CEO Gal Gershon joined the event alongside passengers.
Upon landing in Tirana, passengers were welcomed with traditional refreshments and a formal ceremony attended by Israel’s ambassador to Albania, Galit Peleg, and other senior Albanian officials.
Addressing guests at the evening dinner, Rama reaffirmed Albania’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and people-to-people ties with Israel. He was joined by the country’s minister of infrastructure and tourism and over 140 guests from the flight.
Gal Gershon, CEO of Sundor Airlines, said, “We are excited to open the new route to Tirana in Albania, a country known to be particularly friendly to tourists from Israel. Albania stands out as one of the most attractive destinations in the Balkans, thanks to its stunning landscapes, unique cultural experiences and excellent value for money.”
He added, “I am confident that the new route will help strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between the countries.”
The service will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return tickets at £206, including carry-on luggage.
Ambassador Kombo welcomed the route on behalf of the Albanian government, calling it “a proud moment” that would further connect the two nations. Honorary Consul Senilovic said it had the potential to “promote business and trade relations between the countries, which have significant growth potential.”
Often dubbed as the “gem of the Balkans”, Albania has seen a surge in interest from Israeli travellers in recent years. The country offers Mediterranean beaches, dramatic mountain scenery and a growing reputation for hospitality and nightlife.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.