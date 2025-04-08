Albanian PM invites all passengers on first direct flight from Israel to a festive meal

Albania’s prime minister has welcomed passengers arriving on the country’s first ever direct flight from Israel, hailing it as a landmark moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

Travellers onboard Sundor Airlines’ inaugural Tel Aviv-Tirana route were greeted on Wednesday evening with a red-carpet reception and festive dinner hosted by Prime Minister Edi Rama at the presidential palace.

“It was a pleasure to greet the visitors of the first direct Israel-Albania flight,” Rama said in a post on Facebook. “A connection that will further strengthen the historic ties between our peoples, boost Albania’s tourism sector, and facilitate cooperation across various fields.”

The launch marks a significant milestone in Israel-Albania relations, with the new route, operating three times weekly, expected to open doors for tourism, trade and cross-cultural exchange.

Sundor Airlines, a leisure-focused subsidiary of El Al, held a celebratory send-off at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport prior to take-off. Dignitaries including Albanian Ambassador to Israel Mary Kombo, Albania’s Honorary Consul Sani Senilovic and Sundor CEO Gal Gershon joined the event alongside passengers.

Upon landing in Tirana, passengers were welcomed with traditional refreshments and a formal ceremony attended by Israel’s ambassador to Albania, Galit Peleg, and other senior Albanian officials.

Addressing guests at the evening dinner, Rama reaffirmed Albania’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and people-to-people ties with Israel. He was joined by the country’s minister of infrastructure and tourism and over 140 guests from the flight.

Gal Gershon, CEO of Sundor Airlines, said, “We are excited to open the new route to Tirana in Albania, a country known to be particularly friendly to tourists from Israel. Albania stands out as one of the most attractive destinations in the Balkans, thanks to its stunning landscapes, unique cultural experiences and excellent value for money.”

He added, “I am confident that the new route will help strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between the countries.”

The service will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return tickets at £206, including carry-on luggage.

Ambassador Kombo welcomed the route on behalf of the Albanian government, calling it “a proud moment” that would further connect the two nations. Honorary Consul Senilovic said it had the potential to “promote business and trade relations between the countries, which have significant growth potential.”

Often dubbed as the “gem of the Balkans”, Albania has seen a surge in interest from Israeli travellers in recent years. The country offers Mediterranean beaches, dramatic mountain scenery and a growing reputation for hospitality and nightlife.