All eyes on Modi at The London Palladium
The much-loved American comedian covered all things Jewish, antisemitism and 7 October but wouldn't be drawn on the election result
The obvious question bound to divide opinion among an auditorium of Jews at The London Palladium to watch comedian Modi, an American Jew, the night after the US elections, was: “Should we eat before or after the show?”
Modi’s sell out show Pause For Laughter delivered the expected levels of his catchphrase moshiach energy, kicking off with the most beshert of coincidences, some poor goy in the front row called Rafa. All eyes were on him for much of the show, with asides to explain the how Christians can ‘stop’ being Christian, but a Jew can’t just stop being Jewish. Plus Modi’s devastatingly accurate definition of antisemitism: “hating Jews more than you’re allowed”.
There was a mix of ages in the audience, Modi’s shows having grown in popularity with the younger generation glued to his regular TikToks and his weekly podcast breaking down important decisions such as “whether to eat the jar of opened peanut butter left by the previous guest in your house rental”.
Israeli-born Modi (his family emigrated to the US when he was seven) mentioned Trump’s win and an audience member asked what he thought. “What did I think about Trump winning? I think I’m glad you bought tickets. And I think you should buy again in February.”
Sometimes Modi just has to give a ‘look’ and the room erupts with laughter and where he excels is with calling out members of the audience – woe betide anyone caught texting during the show.
He spoke about the ‘yentas’ on ‘missions’ to Israel since 7 October, jesting that it sounds like they are flying F16s over targets. This got an uproarious response although the same shtick on TikTok generated comments about it being distasteful.
Prior to coming to London, Modi said: “With everything going on in the world right now – especially given what my predominately Jewish fanbase is experiencing – I feel so lucky to share some joy and humour with the London community.”
As a gay man married to a Catholic (his husband Leo produces the show), Modi is expertly able to weave societal issues into his shtick, which includes hilarious anecdotes about his elderly parents, his own experience of growing older and the associated medical issues.
The rumours about the show’s closing tradition are true – a standing ovation for the Hatikvah led by Modi, known for his cantorial skills, followed by an energetic encore of Am Yisrael Chai. Many a tear shed.
Most of the material is brand new although his army of followers on social media may have heard one or two gags before. It matters not. Seeing Modi live is an entirely uplifting experience – the medicine we all need right now – and people were belly laughing throughout, by their tchitshkes, as he puts it.
Tickets are selling fast for his next show at The London Palladium on 27 February 2025, so if you need a Modi fix before that check out his special Know your Audience at ModiLive.com or on YouTube.
For the record, I ate after.
