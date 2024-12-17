We can’t get enough of Modi

Casually dressed in black T-shirt (no trademark suit), Modi Rosenfeld appears relaxed on Zoom, illuminated by early morning New York light. Husband/manager Leo is behind the camera. I hope he will make a guest appearance.

Debbie Collins (DC): You’re positively glowing off the back of the recent London Palladium Show. I was sat next to a very frum man (a seat in between us, of course). And my friend took an entire row for her extended family. Would you say your demographic has changed?

Modi (M): For sure. We’re diversifying. One of the things I always tell myself is ‘be true to your audience and the rest will follow’. We’ve been getting a lot of ‘goyim, gays and theys’, which I love. You saw the guy Rafa up front at the Palladium? ‘All eyes on Rafa’? You couldn’t make it up.

I recall how things played out between Modi and the Christian Iraqi man, serendipitously called ‘Rafa’.

DC: Did you?

Modi looks puzzled.

M: Did I what?

DC: Make it up? Rafa was a plant, surely?

M [eyes wide, faux-offended]: I swear – no! You couldn’t make that up. I spoke to him after the show and he was the sweetest guy. His friends sent him my comedy links and he wanted to come to the show. He was an amazing sport. For me it’s ‘be the friend that brings a friend’, especially if they’re Muslim! That’s really where you’re going to get Moshiach energy.

DC: This show runs until March ’25. How do you plan it?

M: We did Zurich and then came to London – an amazing way to start the tour. It really is show business. Leo, my husband, manager, producer and UTA (United Talent Agency) – just know how to time things. One of the main things determining where we go is Instagram, so when we post ‘Hey we’re in Chicago’! all of a sudden you see messages on the DMs: ‘Come to London!’. With Australia we knew right away it was going to be a huge event because we had such interest beforehand.

DC: Large or small venue – any preference?

M: Even with a smaller venue, things happen that let me know I needed to be there. Cute little things where people tell me, “We just lost my mother and we’re so happy to see you here to bring laughter”. When we were somewhere in middle America, Jews came from a bunch of places – it was like building a community in a 500-capacity club and it’s worth the pick-up on the way to a 2,000-capacity show.

DC: The Palladium was big, but somehow felt intimate.

Modi beams.

M: Our last tour we played Leicester Square theatre. It was unbelievable – Leo produced the whole thing alone, calling direct, paying up front. To play a bigger venue like the Palladium? That wave of laughter – PHOOM! – back and forth between the comic and audience? It’s amazing.

Modi is hand gesturing as only Jews know how.

DC: Who told you that you were funny or did you just know?

A wave of nostalgia sweeps over him.

M: A friend of mine. 30 years ago, when I was working in investment banking said, “The imitations you do of the secretaries? That’s what you should do on stage.” They weren’t Jewish or anything; that voice came much later. They were just over the top characters but when you develop the voice it became Jewish.

DC: You mentioned having a little ‘tweakment’ in your recent show – was that shtick or for real?

Modi gives a wry smile.

M: When you’re a comedian you’re always thinking ‘how can I work this into a funny bit’, but yeah, I had an amazing little procedure and fortunately don’t look like some crazy person with my face wrapped around my head.

DC: I’d love to know more about your show rituals aside from laying tefillin. Do you wear the same suit for each show ?

Modi seems eager to divulge his wardrobe choices.

M: I mix it up. A double-breasted suit for the UK, with a beautiful tie featuring colours of the English flag. In the States, I’m going dark single-breasted, a nice white shirt, sometimes a black shirt for a smaller venue on a Monday night. I always wear a suit though – it’s easier and I feel more comfortable performing in it. I say a few little prayers before I go on, give Leo a big hug and walk out there.

DC: You wear a ‘proper’ watch as well – not into smartwatches?

M: I’m always and forever a ‘real’ watch wearer. I love a beautiful watch. I also know how to ‘look at my watch during the show’. I can throw my hands up [he motions] and glance at my watch so know where I am in the show. Every comic has their way – a light in the back or a clock running down on time.

I gear up to ask about every Jew’s favourite subject.

D: Do you eat the same thing before every show? What’s on your rider (dressing room request list)?

M: I’m very easy: Celsius drinks power drink. I have that right before and by the middle of the show – BAM! – it kicks in. Then Chicken Caesar salad because it’s easy for whoever has to go get it. And… a foam roller. Get the back balanced out. Oh, and then, very important – Listerine mouthwash.

D: What colour?

M: I’m not that picky. As long as it’s a mouthwash. You can’t go to the meet and greet with bad breath, otherwise people won’t remember the great show, just your bad breath.

DC: You end your shows beautifully with the Hatikvah. When did this ritual begin?

Modi is solemn.

M: Since October 7th when we were doing the ‘Know Your Audience’ tour. We just thought, ‘what are we going to do after an hour and a half of laughter whilst the world is falling apart? Let’s organise our thoughts and prayers and where our hearts are’. It regrouped everyone and you go back out there with a little bit more strength.

DC: Do you have a favourite melodic section? I’d love you to sing it, but can’t make you do that this early in the morning.

I pray my reverse psychology works…

M: I think the bit ‘od lo avdhah tikvateinu’ (our hope is not yet lost). That’s a nice key change. Everyone can hit it – it’s not a crazy high note, so it’s like this…

And suddenly. The reverse psychology works. Modi sings the line effortlessly, rivalling any cantor. He is almost bashful at his ability to sing on command. I try to remain composed, but my grin belies my joy.

DC: How has the reception been on your travels with rising antisemitism?

M: Security has been heightened, but we’ve been lucky as we ‘ve only ever had to cancel one show which the police requested because of an illegal protest out front. The tour name says it all – ‘Pause for Laughter’ – there’s never been more of a need to take a moment and laugh.

DC: Will the February show contain new material?

M: It’s still part of ‘Pause’ but by then a lot of things will have changed, added, subtracted. That’s the great part of going on tour – you tweak the show and who knows who the ‘Rafa’ will be and what current events are happening.

D: Have you booked somewhere fabulous for you and Leo to wind down after the final date?

Cue Leo also dressed in a black t shirt, who greets me on camera with a boyish grin.

M: We have a lovely home in Connecticut where we just sit and look at the trees and have friends over and go for walks. That’s the best thing in the world.

The Zoom is coming to an end. It’s time for ‘the question’.

DC: My closing question to you. The big one. Nobody Wants This – did you watch it?

Modi is confused.

M: Did I what?

DC: Nobody Wants This. Netflix. The rabbi and the shiksa?

M: No. I didn’t watch it. I’m sorry. That’s your big question…?

The sarcasm cuts deep. Modi recovers.

M: I don’t really watch Jewish shows., I love The Crown. It’s one of my favourite shows – we were staying recently at the Chiltern Firehouse and I walked around speaking with an English accent. Like I was King George himself.

Our time together is over. I thank Modi and wish him well for the rest of the tour. There’s been a connection. A very strong fibre broadband mixed with a generous helping of Moshiach energy.