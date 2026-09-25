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Police officers at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, in April after two Jewish men were stabbed. There have been a series of antisemitic attacks in the NW London neighbourhood
Police officers at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, in April after two Jewish men were stabbed. There have been a series of antisemitic attacks in the NW London neighbourhood

Alleged Golders Green attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The CPS will not seek to prosecute Essa Suleiman on terrorism charges, although they do believe there is sufficient evidence the defendant’s actions amounted to hate crimes

Police officers at the scene in Golders Green, north-west London, in April after two Jewish men were stabbed. There have been a series of antisemitic attacks in the NW London neighbourhood
Alleged Golders Green attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder
The CPS will not seek to prosecute Essa Suleiman on terrorism charges, although they do believe there is sufficient evidence the defendant’s actions amounted to hate crimes
By JN Reporter September 25, 2026, 3:12 pm Edit
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A man accused of stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green in April has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder, with the CPS having decided not to prosecute him for alleged terrorism offences. 

Essa Suleiman, 45, is accused of targeted Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, during a knife rampage in north London on 29 April this year. At an Old Bailey hearing today, he also pleaded not guilty concerning an incident earlier the same day, where he is accused of having attacked a longtime friend, Ishmail Hussein, at his Southwark home.

Suleiman also pleaded not guilty to possessing a black-handled knife in a public place.

Deanna Heer KC told the hearing that both victims were “obviously members of the orthodox Jewish community by the way they were dressed at the time”.

Mr Rand, 34, had been studying at a synagogue in Highfield Avenue when he was allegedly attacked by the defendant who came towards him and stabbed him once to the chest.

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Suleiman is then accused of attacking Mr Shine, 76, who was said to have sustained a number of stab wounds which caused him to be taken to hospital.

The court was told that the incident came to an end when another member of public intervened to try to disarm the defendant and take the knife from him.

Emergency services then arrived.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, said: “Counter Terrorism Policing has worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) throughout to ensure the case is dealt with in the most appropriate way, reflecting the full evidence available.

“At the court hearing on 25th September, the Prosecuting Counsel stated that they would not be seeking a terrorist connection in this case. The CPS are however satisfied there is sufficient evidence the defendant’s actions amounted to hate crimes and will be asking for the judge to consider this aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing.

“Although no terrorism connection is now being pursued in the court process, it does not change how much Counter Terrorism Policing expertise has been put into this case, and this will continue until the conclusion of all proceedings.

“I fully recognise the impact this incident has had on the three victims as well as the public, particularly the Jewish community, as it happened following a series of arson attacks at synagogues in the north west London area.

“I’m also aware this news comes shortly after the arrests of two men in Manchester for a suspected plot to target the Jewish community in the High Holy Days period. Counter Terrorism Policing continues to work closely with the Met Police to provide as much visibility and security as we can to Jewish communities across London.”

The defendant is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey from 1 March next year.

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