WIN an overnight stay with dinner at Hotel AMANO Covent Garden
One of London's coolest hotels is home to Penelope's restaurant and a rooftop bar
Located in the heart of London, Hotel AMANO Covent Garden offers a perfect blend of contemporary comfort and vibrant city life.
With 141 stylish rooms, a restaurant, and a stunning rooftop bar, this is AMANO’s first property outside of Germany, bringing its renowned hospitality to London, infusing the cool and carefree spirit of Berlin into the capital.
Guests can enjoy unique culinary offerings at Penelope’s, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, where Spanish-Israeli fusion cuisine takes centre stage. The weekly ISRAMANI party is the ultimate dining experience combining food and cocktails with dance-on-the-table vibes just like it’s done in Tel Aviv.
One lucky winner will enjoy an overnight stay at Hotel AMANO Covent Garden, complete with a dinner for two at Penelope’s, including a bottle of wine and breakfast the next morning.
To enter fill out the form below.
Terms and conditions
Competition closes 15 July 2024. Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Only one entry per household. The prize must be redeemed within six months of the winner being notified. The specific dates for the stay are subject to availability. The prize is non-transferable, cannot be exchanged for cash or other alternatives. Winner will be notified by email and their contact details shared with Amano Group in order to facilitate the prize. Click here to read the Jewish News’ privacy policy.
By Brigit Grant
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)
By Laurent Vaughan - Senior Associate (Bishop & Sewell Solicitors)
