Burnham pays tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims in first Commons address

Andy Burnham has paid tribute to the Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims in first House of Commons address.

The day after a moving ceremony took place at the shul to honour Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby – the two Jewish men who were killed in the attack on October 2 – the Prime Minister referenced the attack in response to a point made by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Reliving his time as Greater Manchester Mayor he said:”I did have to worry about national security as mayor.

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“Within two weeks of taking office I had to deal with the appalling attack at the Manchester Arena.”

He then told MPs:”I also send all my best wishes to those who gathered last night at the Heaton Park synagogue remembering our friends who lost their lives, the incredible efforts of Rabbi Daniel Walker and others to hold the attacker at the door.

“We all send them our very best wishes and reaffirm from all sides of the house that antisemitism is a scourge that we should work together to remove from our society.”

Earlier in a post on X, the PM insisted the safety of the UK’s Jewish community is a “priority of mine” after expressing “love and support” to those who gathered at the shul on Monday night.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister added: “I know for many Jewish people, the sorrow and fear from that day has not lifted and I know we must do more to protect communities across the country.

“I want Jewish people to know that their safety is a priority of mine and I’m determined to stamp out antisemitism for good.”

Burnham, who was Greater Manchester Mayor at the time of the Heaton Park attack, was replaced by Communities Secretary Angela Rayner at Monday night’s memorial event.

The PM was preparing to make his first statement in the Commons on Tuesday in the role.

But in his post on X he added:” We send our love and support to the Jewish community in Manchester and beyond who last night gathered to remember Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who were killed defending their synagogue last year.

“My thoughts are with their families and all those who have been affected by the attack. “