Badenoch appoints Tugendhat as shadow foreign secretary in reshuffle

Kemi Badenoch has appointed Tom Tugendhat—one of the most outspoken critics of the Iranian regime and its threat to British Jews—as shadow foreign secretary in a reshuffle of her top team.

The former Security Minister replaces Priti Patel in the role, and will now shadow Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at a time when the government is expected to announce new sanctions against Israel.

Tugendhat has previously highlighted threats from the Iranian regime against UK-based Jewish and Israeli individuals, and was sanctioned by Tehran in 2022 alongside other prominent members of the Conservative and Labour Friends of Israel.

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Following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Tugendhat spoke at solidarity vigils organised by the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council, and has defended Israel’s right to self-defence against terrorism.

Recently, he also criticised Israeli police restrictions on Christian clergy during Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and warned against the influence of foreign propaganda networks.

Confirming her departure, Patel said: “I will be taking on a new Conservative Party International role to strengthen diplomatic links with international sister parties and centre-right movements around the world.”

Tugendhat praised his predecessor, saying: “Priti has been an outstanding Shadow Foreign Secretary. I’m grateful for the excellent work she’s done on the Chagos Islands, Ukraine, and the Middle East. She’s been a steadfast friend to our allies, and a force to be reckoned with when the Government has fallen short.”

The Conservative Friends of Israel group commended Patel’s tenure saying: “Priti Patel has been a consistent and vocal supporter of protecting and promoting the UK’s relationship with Israel during her time as Shadow Foreign Secretary.

“Since coming to office, this Labour government has repeatedly taken self-defeating decisions towards Israel, driven by domestic political pressures rather than the national interest.”

Badenoch began this week’s return to parliament with her latest reshuffle, aiming to take on Andy Burnham and Reform UK.

Other notable moves include Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, replacing Mel Stride as shadow chancellor, and Claire Coutinho becoming shadow business secretary.

In a move welcomed by the right of the party, Katie Lam has been appointed shadow housing and communities minister.