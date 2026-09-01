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TV actor pulls out of London theatre show citing Jewish co-star Maureen Lipman’s views on Israel

Gerard McCarthy is known for his roles in BBC dramas The Fall and Call the Midwife, and Channel 5 soap Hollyoaks

By JN Reporter September 1, 2026, 10:52 am Edit
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An actor has withdrawn from a play after veteran Jewish actress Dame Maureen Lipman was announced as a cast member for a special performance coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Gerard McCarthy—best known for his roles in BBC dramas The Fall and Call the Midwife, as well as Channel 5’s Hollyoaks—had been set to co-star alongside Lipman in Right Before I Go at London’s Soho Theatre, with the special performance scheduled for World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

However, in a statement issued last week, the Northern Irish actor said he was not appearing because of  views Lipman had “repeatedly expressed regarding Israel and Palestine.”

In a statement, the Northern Irish actor said: “Yesterday morning, I decided to withdraw from that performance. As my name and photograph are currently still being used to advertise the show, I wanted to let anyone considering booking to see me know that I will no longer be appearing.

“Following the announcement that Dame Maureen Lipman would be joining the company, I privately explained that, because of views she has publicly and repeatedly expressed regarding Israel and Palestine, I did not feel comfortable personally promoting her involvement. I did not ask for her casting to be reconsidered or expect anyone else to share my position. I simply chose not to use my own platform to promote someone whose political views are at odds with my own.”

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Gerard McCarthy

Right Before I Go was created by American writer Mr Zimmerman, whose credits include The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls.

The production draws on genuine suicide notes left by public figures, military veterans, bullied young people, LGBTQ+ individuals, and attempt survivors, illuminating the devastating reach of suicide.

Following a well-received run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the play transferred to London and is scheduled at Soho Theatre from September 5-10. Each performance will be followed by a discussion between the cast, audience, and a mental health professional.

Announcing Lipman’s involvement, Zimmerman called the World Suicide Prevention Day date “an especially emotional performance.”

Lipman has become a lightning rod for pro-Palestine campaigners during her recent theatrical engagements.

During performances of the comedy Allegra in Aberdeen and Glasgow, protest groups picketed venues and circulated petitions calling for her appearances to be cancelled.

She has described left-wing actors’ protests against Israel as “very, very close to fascism” and has called for pro-Palestine marches in central London to be banned.

Lipman has also criticised fellow performers who signed open letters condemning Israeli military actions, labelling them “bigoted signaturists” and “bleeding heartless liberals.”

Following McCarthy’s statement, several public figures rallied behind his decision. Actors Dan Buckley and River Medway, along with comedian Luisa Omielan, responded on Instagram with applause emojis.

Lipman did not comment on his decision to pull out of the performance.

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