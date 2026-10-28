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Anne Frank Trust welcomes Lord Alfred Dubs as an honorary patron

Labour peer came to the UK from Czechoslovakia as one of the children rescued through the Kindertransport

By Michelle Rosenberg October 28, 2026, 3:53 pm Edit
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Chair of Trustees, Nicola Cobbold and Chief Executive, Dan Green were delighted to meet with Lord Dubs in Parliament to discuss continued areas for collaboration. Pic: Anne Frank Trust
Chair of Trustees, Nicola Cobbold and Chief Executive, Dan Green were delighted to meet with Lord Dubs in Parliament to discuss continued areas for collaboration. Pic: Anne Frank Trust
Kindertransport refugee Lord Dubs has become an honorary patron of the Anne Frank Trust, the charity announced this week, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank’s diary.
Dubs came to Britain as a six-year-old in 1939, one of the children rescued from Czechoslovakia through the Kindertransport. As an MP and later in the House of Lords, he has spent many years campaigning for the rights of child refugees.
In 2016, he led the Dubs Amendment, which helped bring unaccompanied refugee children from Europe to safety in the UK.
Announcing the news on social media, the organisation said: “His experience, advocacy and commitment to standing up for others bring extraordinary weight and meaning to our mission. We look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”
He has long been a friend and supporter of the Anne Frank Trust, which is the official UK partner of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and Her Majesty The Queen is their Royal Patron. In the last academic year, its programmes, online and in person reached more than 137,000 young people across more than 1000 schools and education settings
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