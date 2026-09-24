Anti-Israel coalition from eight London universities to march through the city on 7 October

A coalition made up of pro-Palestinian groups at eight of London’s universities have organised a march on 7 October, describing that date, on which Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people in Israel, as “only the most recent form of genocide inflicted on the Palestinian people”.

The University of London Coalition, which describes itself as “a coalition of London university groups organising for Palestinian liberation”, shared details on social media of what it called an “inter uni march”, starting at Kings College London and proceeding past LSE and SOAS, before ending at UCL.

As well as using the red triangle, commonly associated with Hamas, in their publicity post for the event, and describing their march as being “against 78 years of genocide”, they urge people to “Join us in our struggle for a liberated Palestine from the river to the sea”.

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Commenting on the date chosen by the coalition, Raphie Leon, President of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) told The Times: “There are 365 days of the year. The decision to protest on this day is provocative, deliberate and must be condemned to the fullest extent.

“At this march in 2025, a student protester told the media that she didn’t think Jewish students’ feelings are valid. UJS will work tirelessly to protect Jewish students in the face of hatred and hostility.”

Lord Walney, who served as the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption from 2020 until 2025, told The Times that some activists “don’t just want to minimise the slaughter of Jews by Hamas on 7 October, they want to taunt those who remain deeply traumatised by it.

“It is time for mainstream political leaders who are concerned about suffering in Gaza to take a stand against the sick extremism that has gripped pro-Palestinian campaigning in the West.”