Wayne Rooney reveals he has recently discovered his matrilineal Jewish roots

‘Roo the Jew?’: the footballer jokes in new The Real Rooneys series in episode that show him learning of family’s Jewish lineage

Wayne Rooney has revealed in a new documentary that he recently discovered he has Jewish family roots.

“I’ve recently found out that my mum’s mum, so my nan’s, family were Polish Jews,” the former England and Manchester United star says in an episode of the new The Real Rooneys reality TV series.

“Technically, if that’s true, you’re actually Jewish,” a producer from off camera then replies, explaining the matrilineal tradition in Judaism is inherited through the female line of the family.

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“I’m Catholic,” Rooney replies. “But then I’ve always asked questions like why aren’t we Jewish?”

When Wayne discusses the trip with his mother Jeanette, she explains that his great-grandmother had fled Poland to Liverpool.

It is believed her surname was Greenberg, and this was the first time Wayne had heard the story.

Asked whether he would be interested in finding out more, and whether it could lead to a spin-off show, Rooney jokes: “Roo the Jew?”

The revelation about the BBC Match of the Day pundit’s Jewish roots comes in episode four of the 10-part Disney+ series, which follows Rooney, his wife Coleen, and their four children.

In it, he reveals that he has recently discovered unexpected roots in mainland Europe.

The family visited the Nazi death camp Auschwitz last year as part of Kit’s school project on World War Two.

They also visited nearby Krakow, and Wayne admits: “I’ve been in so many different countries but never really seen them. You get straight off the plane to the hotel to the stadium.”

Coleen adds: “Wayne’s always been interested in history, and he’s taught himself over the years a lot of interesting information.

“He has got a real bug for learning about different places in the world, cultures, people, values.

“People question why would you visit (Auschwitz). It might not be for everyone, but it’s part of history. We’ll take the kids to places they’re interested in.”