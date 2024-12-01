Anti-Israel group and counter-protesters demonstrate near Christmas shoppers
Bemused Christmas shoppers took photos as the streets around Piccadilly Circus in central London were flooded with demonstrators.
There was a heavy police presence in central London yesterday as an anti-Israel march and counter-protest was held in the midst of Christmas shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.
Counter-protesters from Stop the Hate gathered on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus, on the route of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march, to urge the marchers to “stop supporting terror”.
The anti-Israel protesters and counter demonstrators hurled abuse at each other as they met at Coventry Street, but the two groups were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of police officers.
The Metropolitan Police havewarned that expressing support for Palestinian terrorists Hamas and Lebanese terrorists Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.
Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.
The pro-Palestine march was also blocked at Piccadilly Circus when a group of men holding a banner ran into the middle of the road.
They were pushed out of the way by police after a brief struggle.
However, the Met posted on X later in the afternoon that the PSC march had “passed the Stop The Hate counter-protest without incident”.
Scotland Yard said they expected it to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is also being held nearby.
The demonstration followed the agreement on Tuesday night of a 60-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.
Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.
The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.
