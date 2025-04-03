Arab Israelis join Jewish students in landmark SOAS protest against antisemitism

A delegation of Arab Israelis joined more than 500 people outside SOAS University this week in a show of unity against campus antisemitism nationwide.

Jewish students report increasing harassment and intimidation, while Arab Israelis who voice support for Israel say they are shut out of mainstream discourse.

Cary Nelson, Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, said institutions had become “epicentres of hate speech, conspiracy theories, denialism, and antisemitism.” Another speaker, Max from organisers Stop The Hate, addressed counter-protestors directly: “There have been more protests against Hamas in Gaza than there have been at SOAS. If you truly want to free Gaza – free it from Hamas.”

Activist Yoseph Haddad addressed the crowd with a message about the hostages: “Muslims, Druze, Christians, Jews – everyone standing for Israel has one clear message: Let them go!”

Sabine Taasa, who lost her son and husband in 7 October attacks, moved many to tears with her message: “Here today, Jews and Arabs together – we are the future of Israel.”

The rally closed with music, dancing, and a powerful chorus of unity. Organisers said it was more than a protest; it was a reclaiming of space and truth.

Dedicated to Gil and Or Taasa, the event was led by Stop The Hate and partners including UJS, CAMERA on Campus and multiple London J-Socs.