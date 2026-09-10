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‘Archaic’ ban on Catholics and Jews advising on Church roles to be scrapped

The ban dates back to 19th century laws which at the time removed bars from Jewish and Catholic people holding public office

By JN Reporter September 10, 2026, 2:43 pm Edit
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Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham

A ban on Catholic and Jewish prime ministers advising on senior Church of England appointments will be overturned “at the earliest possible opportunity”, Andy Burnham has announced.

Prime ministers traditionally advise the monarch on senior Church appointments, including the archbishops of Canterbury and York, other bishops and cathedral deans.

But under 19th century laws that removed bars on Catholics and Jews holding public office, people professing those faiths are barred from “directly or indirectly” advising on appointments in the Church of England or the Church of Scotland.

As the first practising Catholic in No 10, Mr Burnham has transferred responsibility for advising on Church appointments to Alex Norris, the Lord Chancellor.

But in a written statement to Parliament, the Prime Minister announced his intention to change the law, saying it was “unacceptable for there to be a legislative bar against people of any faith performing all the functions of my office”.

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He added: “The Government will therefore introduce a Bill at the earliest possible opportunity to correct this antiquated and archaic anomaly.”

The prime minister’s role in religious appointments is largely symbolic, with candidates interviewed and selected by a Church committee, on which the King is represented by the ecclesiastical secretary to the Crown and Lord Chancellor.

According to official guidance from the Cabinet Office, approval from the Prime Minister and the King is only sought “once a candidate has been chosen and accepted the post”.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the National Secular Society, welcomed the announcement but called for the Government to go further.

He said: “These anomalies exist only because government remains entangled with the Church of England. In a modern democracy, the state should have no role in appointing bishops.

“The long-term answer is a clear separation of Church and state.”

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