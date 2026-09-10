Police appeal for witnesses after Jewish student ‘physically’ attacked in Belsize Park

Police are appealing for information after reports that a Jewish student was attacked outside Belsize Park station last week by two other boys, with the incident currently being investigated as a hate crime.

The Jewish teenagerwas on his way home from Hasmonean Boys Middle School, on the afternoon of Friday 4 September when the alleged incident on Haverstock Hill occurred. A photograph featuring a group of boys claimed to be involved in the attack has been shared widely on social media.

Speaking to Jewish News, a spokesperson from the school confirmed the incident took place and said: “Last week some of our students at the Middle school were physically attacked by other teenagers on their way home from school. Such incidents thankfully are rare. However, when do they happen, they are always reported to the police and CST. Pastoral care is in place for the students concerned and the police are investigating the matter.”

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A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police told Jewish News: “At around 13:30hrs on Friday, 4 September, police received reports of an assault on Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Officers quickly attended a nearby school and spoke with a teenage boy, who reported that he had been assaulted by two other boys.”

They added that the incident “is currently being investigated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing. The Met does not tolerate antisemitic behaviour and remains committed to tackling all forms of hate crime and supporting those affected by it.”

CST said: “We are aware of an incident involving Jewish pupils and are working closely with the school and police to provide support and reassurance. We urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information, to contact the police or CST.”

Anyone with any information that may assist police is urged to call 101 quoting CAD3541/04SEP.