Archbishop of York praises ‘principled’ UK sanctions on Israeli settlements

The Archbishop of York has welcomed the government’s “principled” announcement of sanctions against Israel over West Bank settlements, telling the House of Lords the measures are “just, necessary and frankly overdue.”

During Wednesday’s debate, which followed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s statement in the Commons the previous day, the Church of England’s second-most senior bishop continued: “Like others in this House, I came face to face with settler militia and the impact on settlements while visiting the south Hebron hills last year.

“Therefore, with many on these Benches, I welcome this Statement.

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“We have called for such principled action over many years.

“We believe these measures are just, necessary and, frankly, overdue. At the same time, we want to emphasise that, in acting against specific policies of the Israeli Government, we remain unreservedly opposed to the evils of antisemitism, here in the UK and everywhere.”

The Archbishop, Stephen Cottrell, also called for “further measures” to deter Israeli banks from guaranteeing bids for tenders for the controversial E1 expansion in the West Bank, noting the October 19 deadline set by the Israeli government.

Responding, government minister Lord Wood said: “He is right that the E1 settlement tender process finishes on 19 October.

“Our announcement yesterday is a signal that any company which wants to take part in any of the construction-related processes in that tender should think twice, because we are bringing forward steps that, although not a blanket services ban at all, are targeted measures to focus on any company that assists or profits from the expansion of settlements.”

For the Conservatives, Lord Callanan said there was consensus with Labour that the settlements are illegal, and that both parties “are firm in our resolve that Israel has a right to defend itself.”

However, the former minister went on to question the timing of Miliband’s move, saying: “It has also been said by many that the Government have made a serious mistake by announcing this dramatic change in policy just weeks before an Israeli election.”

He added: “It seems clearer by the day that this announcement has nothing to do with peace in the Middle East but everything to do with peace in the Labour Party.”

Tory peer Lord Ahmad also said there has been a “proud tradition” within his party of raising concern about Israel’s E1 project.

But he asked: “What engagement do we directly have with the Israelis—because many in Israel wish to see a final agreement and settlement so there is security and peace for Palestinians and Israelis—to ensure that this vision, which has gone on for far too long, turns into a working, practical reality?”

Lord Wood said: “The noble Lord is also right that there has to be dialogue with those forces in Israeli society who want peace and see cross-community co-operation as the future. That is something that this Government are going to support, and the Foreign Secretary is very keen to support it as well.”

For the Liberal Democrats, Lord Palmer of Childs Hill defied his party leader Ed Davey’s support for sanctions, telling the Lords: “The Government’s decision to ban trade with settlements is, in my view, the wrong response at the wrong time.”