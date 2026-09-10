Burnham pledges security and support to community in Rosh Hashanah message
PM acknowledges past year 'has brought real pain'
Andy Burnham acknowledged that as the community prepares to commemorate Rosh Hashanah this year, it will be reflecting on a period “that has brought real pain and anxiety to many.”
In his New Year message, the Prime Minister appeared to allude to the deadly terror attacks at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, stating: “The memory of those lost and the impact of rising antisemitism remain deeply felt.”
Burnham went on to make a further commitment to the Jewish community: “My commitment is simple: Jewish people must be able to live, worship, attend school, and participate fully in British life without fear.
“That is why we are strengthening security, tackling antisemitism wherever it appears, and working to ensure Jewish communities are safe, valued, and supported.”
He concluded, “May the year ahead be sweet, safe, and full of hope.”
The Prime Minister’s message, released on Thursday, came just two days after his announcement of a West Bank settlement trade ban, which drew strong condemnation from Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the Jewish Leadership Council, and the Board of Deputies.
However, in a sign of divided opinion within the community, leaders of Progressive Judaism, along with Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism Jonathan Wittenberg, and the advocacy group Yachad, expressed support for the move.
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