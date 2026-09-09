Sackman: It’s right the government has acted against settlements and settler violence

Justice minister and Finchley & Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has told local voters “it is right that the UK government has acted against settlement expansion and abhorrent settler violence”. In a statement published on her website the Jewish politician added Ed Miliband’s announcement of sanctions against Israel in the Commons has not changed the government’s overall commitment to combat antisemitism. Stating that ahead of Rosh Hashanah she had “been reflecting on deeply felt and concerned correspondence from my constituents”, the minister added: “Many share my horror at the rise in settler violence in the West Bank, and settlement expansion that will, in the words of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, ‘practically erase’ the two-state solution.” Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up She added: “I refuse to give up on the prospect of peace, a safe and prosperous Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, and it is right that the UK government has acted against settlement expansion and abhorrent settler violence.”

In an admission that her own views did not chime with all in her seat, Sackman said: “I have relayed my constituents’ views to the Foreign Office, and will continue to share your views, including on vital religious exemptions. “I know that views will differ. But I will continue to be steadfast, speaking up against anti-Jewish hatred, and working with my colleagues in Government to secure and celebrate vibrant Jewish life in Britain.”