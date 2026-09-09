Fears of US-UK trade rift over West Bank sanctions proves unfounded

Claims that US President Donald Trump would deliver a strong rebuke to the UK over its announcement of West Bank sanctions have so far proved unfounded.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio even acknowledged that the US and UK “share the goal of stability” in the region.

According to officials, after Andy Burnham informed President Trump about the sanctions plan during a phone call on Monday, there was “no request to hold off.”

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Rubio, speaking on Tuesday, hinted at Washington’s lack of opposition to the British move.

While he made clear that the US would not join the UK and its 11 Western allies in imposing sanctions, he refrained from criticism.

“We were made aware that they are going to make this decision. We heard their arguments as to why. We share the goal of stability. We don’t want to see an uptick in violence or tensions in the West Bank in a tenuous time in the region,” the Secretary of State said.

The UK, France, and Canada announced a coordinated package of trade sanctions banning all goods imported from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The joint move marked a milestone in relations between Israel and its European allies. In addition to the UK, France, and Canada, nine European countries—Denmark, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden—also announced sanctions on products originating from Israeli settlements.

The implementation of these measures, which must be defined by each country, follows the failure of all 27 EU member states to agree on a unified approach.

Other EU nations have also signaled plans to introduce similar measures.

Israel’s government, which anticipated the sanctions, was set to meet on Wednesday to discuss its response.

In retaliation, Israel informed the British consulate in East Jerusalem, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority, that it must close and that diplomats there will lose their accreditation within 30 days.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, some reports suggested that the sanctions could trigger a new trade dispute between the UK and the US.