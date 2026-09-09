Progressive and Masorti leaders: Jewish views on UK sanctions are diverse

The co-leaders of Progressive Judaism and the senior rabbi of the Masorti movement have both issued statements that reject the outright condemnation of the UK government’s West Bank sanctions package.

In stinging condemnation of the situation in the region he had witnessed during a visit this week, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg backed action by the UK against Israel and added:”What is taking place today in the West Bank is a Chillul HaShem, a violation of God’s name of the worst order. We cannot stay silent.”

In their statement, Progressive Movement co-leads Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky took issue with Jewish leaders who had claimed there was a universal rejection of the government’s sanctions within the community, and that the move directly threatened the safety of UK Jews.

They wrote: “Holding an Israeli government accountable for its actions does not cause antisemitism. Antisemites cause antisemitism.

“They may seize upon Israel, Zionism or the actions of an Israeli government as an excuse, but responsibility for their hatred remains theirs. Palestinian rights and international accountability cannot be made contingent upon the good behaviour of antisemites.”

The two rabbis added that Jewish leaders have a “responsibility to make that diversity visible, not to place those who disagree beyond the communal boundary”.

Rabbi Wittenberg, meanwhile, released a statement on Wednesday in which he directly supported British government action concerning Israel’s presence in the West Bank.

Masorti leader Wittenberg was visiting the Palestinian village of Umm al-Kheir when Miliband delivered his statement on Tuesday in the House of Commons and said he saw “the results of settler violence with my own eyes”.

He added:“This is terrible for Palestinian people who want to get on with their lives in peace. It is terrible for Israel.

“It desecrates the millennia-old good name of the Jewish People. It prepares the way for more and yet more conflict, suffering and grief, God forbid.

“Are we, who love Israel, who feel for the people here as for our family, who are deeply connected and deeply care, are we supposed to say nothing?

“We must speak out. We must do so out of deep concern for what is human and just, and for the sake of Israel and Judaism. We cannot turn away.”

He added:”“It is possible to care deeply for our fellow Jews in Israel, be concerned for our own safety as Jews in the UK and believe that it is right that the UK government and allies take action to safeguard the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians.

“We do not all have to agree with everything that the British government chooses to do, but the time is for action. My plea is: ‘Be on the side of healing.’ We need healing for our fellow Jews and for our neighbours, for our shared humanity, for Hatikvah, hope.”

Progressive Judaism co-leaders, Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky, said Jewish leadership should reflect the “diversity of views on sanctions, settlements and the actions of both the British and Israeli governments.”

Jewish News also understands that a statement issued the Jewish Labour Movement criticising the government’s move has also divided opinion within the organisation.

Some members openly expressed support for sanctions, and said they were surprised by the tone of the statement issued by the leadership.

Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis had on Tuesday described the sanctions announcement as a “truly dark day for British Jews.” The sanctions were also condemned by the Jewish Leadership Council, which said the measures could place a “target” on British Jews, and the Board of Deputies, which expressed a “deep sense of anguish” over the announcement.

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