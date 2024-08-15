Barclays reverses plans to withdraw from Israel’s bond auctions
Israeli government officials commended the major UK bank for "resisting anti-Semitic and anti-Israel pressures" after it reportedly drew up plans to cut ties
Barclays has reversed plans to withdraw from participating in future Israeli government bond auctions.
According to the Financial Times, the bank was reevaluating its financial involvement in Israel due to criticism and pressure from pro-Palestinian activists, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Financial Times reported Barclays had prepared to leave the market in recent weeks in a attempt to “quieten criticism about its relations to Israel during the war in Gaza”, but on Tuesday evening, Barclays reportedly informed Israeli officials that it planned to continue to work as a so-called primary dealer, where it does so alongside other international players including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.
The Accountant General, Yali Rothenberg, commended the UK lender’s decision, noting Barclays’ “long-standing partnership and significant relations with the State of Israel and its vibrant economy.”
He said: “If the report is indeed accurate, we appreciate the bank’s statement affirming its continued commitment to the State of Israel. Barclays’s decision to resist anti-Semitic and anti-Israel pressures, particularly those promoted by BDS movements, is commendable. Such pressures represent a shameful attempt to undermine both Israel and the broader Western world.
“The State of Israel is currently engaged in a war against radical Islamic terrorist organisations such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, backed by the Iranian regime. A war that forced upon it, following the horrific October 7 massacre of innocent Israeli women, children, and men. It is crucial that leading global financial institutions, such as Barclays, choose to resist boycotting Israel and support its legitimate right to self-defense as a leading western democracy.”
Barclays has been the target of increasing pressure from pro-Palestinian activists in recent months, calling for a boycott of the bank over alleged investments in defence companies that supply arms used by the Israel Defense Forces.
In June, twenty branches of Barclays Bank across the UK were vandalised, including as part of a coordinated campaign by pro-Palestine activists and the same month, the bank suspended its sponsorship of all Live Nation festivals in response to a boycott of concerts by artists protesting about the bank’s alleged ties to defence companies supplying Israel.
Barclays is ranked as the third most active buyer of Israel bonds at auctions among the 12 official primary dealers last year, according to official statistics. But it had fallen to 11th in the three months to the end of June.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.