BBC Bargain Hunt star pleads guilty to Hezbollah-linked terror charges

A BBC Bargain Hunt art expert has admitted failing to report a series of high-value art sales to a man suspected of financing militant group Hezbollah.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, pleaded guilty to eight offences under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000 during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The art dealer, who has also appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip, was charged with failing to disclose information about transactions in the regulated art market sector between October 2020 and December 2021.

It followed an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the national terrorist financial investigation unit, part of the Met’s counterterrorism command.

Lyndon Harris, prosecuting, said Ojiri sold artwork to Nazem Ahmed, a man designated by US authorities as a suspected financier for the Lebanese organisation.

“At the time of the transactions, Mr Ojiri knew Mr Ahmed had been sanctioned in the US,” Mr Harris told the court.

“Mr Ojiri accessed news reports about Mr Ahmed’s designation and engaged in discussions with others about his designation.”

“There is one discussion where Mr Ojiri is party to a conversation where it is apparent a lot of people have known for years about his terrorism links.

Mr Harris said that Ojiri “dealt with Mr Ahmed directly, negotiated the sales of artwork and congratulated him on those sales”.

Following the introduction of new money laundering regulations in January 2020 that brought the art market under HMRC supervision, Ojiri is said to have discussed the changes with a colleague, indicating awareness of the rules.

The court heard the total value of the artwork sold was around £140,000.

“They are not sham transactions – the art was sent to Dubai, the UAE, or Beirut,” Mr Harris added.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted bail but ordered Ojiri to surrender his passport and not to apply for international travel documents.

Sentencing will take place at the Old Bailey on June 6.

Gavin Irwin, mitigating, told the court: “He is not a flight risk.

“The fact that he is here – he has left the UK and has always returned knowing he may be charged with offences – he will be here on the next occasion.”

Ojiri is not a member of BBC staff but a freelance presenter.