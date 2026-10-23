BBC investigates journalist over support for Palestine Action backer Sally Rooney

The BBC is investigating one of its journalists after she signed an open letter supporting an author who pledged to donate her book royalties to the banned group Palestine Action.

Megha Mohan, the broadcaster’s gender and identity correspondent, added her name to a public appeal after defending Irish novelist Sally Rooney after her books were withdrawn from sale in Britain.

According to The Telegraph, the BBC is examining whether Mohan’s decision to sign the letter breached its rules on impartiality.

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The controversy follows Rooney’s pledge to use money from her book sales to support Palestine Action, which was banned under UK terrorism laws in 2025.

The group has targeted businesses linked to Israel and British defence sites, with its supporters accusing the UK of helping Israel’s military operations.

The open letter, published in the New Statesman, calls for Rooney’s books to return to British shops and criticises the legislation behind her withdrawal.

It states: “Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist. Her books must be available to the public.”

It adds: “We categorically reject censorship – whether direct or indirect – and urge the Government to change course, amending the legislation which has led us to this point of repressive absurdity.”

Other signatories include former BBC presenter Gary Lineker, actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar -Jones, and Irish rap group Kneecap.

Two other figures with BBC links also signed the appeal: documentary-maker Mobbed Azhar and Radio 4 presenter Shahidha Bari.

A BBC spokesman said: “This BBC has strict guidelines on impartiality and where we find breaches, we take the appropriate action.”

Rooney, whose novels include Normal People and Conversations with Friends, said last year that she would continue supporting Palestine Action despite its ban.

Writing in The Irish Times, she said: “I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can.”

Her publisher, Faber, subsequently announced it could no longer sell her books in Britain because it was unable to pass on her UK earnings under the current legislation.

The company said the decision had been made in agreement with Rooney, whose books remain available in other countries.

Under UK terrorism laws, providing money to a proscribed organisation can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Palestine Action was banned following an incident at RAF Brize Norton in which activists allegedly caused millions of pounds worth of damage to military aircraft. Those accused deny the charges.

The group’s proscription is being challenged in court, with Rooney among those supporting the legal action.

The BBC investigation comes amid continuing scrutiny of the broadcaster’s impartiality over its coverage of Israel and the Palestinians.