Netanyahu slams UK government over ‘shameful’ arms sale decision
Israeli PM claims: 'With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Benjamin Netanyahu has described the British government’s decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel as “shameful”.
The Israeli prime minister also claimed: “With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”
In a series of posts on X he wrote: “Days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, the UK government suspended thirty arms licenses to Israel.
“This shameful decision will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens.
“Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including five British citizens. Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas.
“Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law.
“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror.
“With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”
