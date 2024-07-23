Inclusive catwalk show celebrates its third year
GIFT fashion event showcases autistic young models, a freed 'agunah' and the co-leader of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK
Social action charity GIFT hosted its third annual ‘Beyond the Label’ fashion show last Thursday, an empowering and inclusive event that aims to reshape the fashion industry by showcasing models of all shapes, sizes, and abilities.
The event at Kinloss Synagogue, north London, welcomed 350 guests, with more than 20 hair and makeup artists volunteering their time and skills to support the evening’s 30 models.
The ‘Beyond the Label’ concept originated from GIFT’s incubator programme at Hasmonean Secondary School and was co-founded by its former student Adina Rosenstein.
Included on the catwalk were 5 and 6-year old cousins Callie and Blair; Annelie Huberman, a vivacious bellydancer with Downs Syndrome; an Israeli Hebrew teacher; a young woman recovering from alopecia; the founder of a Jewish match-making service; the head chef at GIFT’s Giving Kitchen; a classically trained singer and a life coach who supports children’s and adults mental health.
In between taking to the stage, several of the models spoke poignantly about their own personal experiences, including Naomi Russell, founder of charity FoodBank Aid, Caroline Maxwell, a recently freed aguna (a woman trapped in a religious marriage by Jewish law), and Hannah Levy, who delivered her speech in sign language and received a standing ovation.
Her proud brother, Yoel Levy, also known as the Jewish Fitness Coach, shared pictures of her debut on his own social media feed from Israel.
Chantal and Miriam Young, the mother of Nathanel Young who was murdered on October 7th, performed the mitzvah of taking challah and reciting the bracha,to remember the situation in Israel, the hostages who are yet to be freed, and those who lost their lives.
GIFT’s programme director, Shira Joseph, said: “It has been incredible to watch this event grow, not just in the number of people who attend each year, but also in the number of brands that want to work on the project, the increase in models, and the generosity of volunteers.
“From the hair and makeup artists to the bakeries that donated brownies for everyone in attendance, GIFT is about creating givers and coming up with alternative ways to give. The possibilities are endless.
“We are here to support all women and be inclusive of everyone. ‘Beyond the Label’ is such a remarkable event because it has so many facets to it and opportunities available for volunteering and supporting others. We love doing it and we hope for many more successful events in the future.”
- Outfits were supplied and fitted by community boutiques including Alona Karen Boutique, Fame, Keshet Couture, House of Lancry, Forever Alice, Adiva Manchester, Hayutta B-Large, and Dynasty. Accessories were generously donated by Bitz of Glitz, and Rafaelie Wigs; music provided by DJ Jaylie and production undertaken by Muzika./
