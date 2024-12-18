Biden urges Jewish leaders to ‘keep the faith’ at his final White House Chanukah event

US president Joe Biden has urged the country’s Jewish leadership and supporters to “keep the faith” at his final White House Chanukkah reception.

Speaking to guests he said:”“Throughout my life, rabbis, Jewish friends, and colleagues have always been there for me and my family, especially during tough times.

“They’ve taught me so much about the optimistic spirit of the Jewish people. Above all, they taught me one thing: We can never lose hope — hope, hope, hope.

“My final Chanukkah message to you as president,” Biden continued, “is to hold onto that hope. Shine your light. Shine the light of optimism, and above all, keep the faith.”

Biden, who was cheered, also spoke about his support for Israel and his commitment to secure a hostage-ceasefire deal.

“I’ve gotten over 100 hostages out,” Biden told the gathering. “I will not stop till I get every single one of them home.”

Around 800 guests — including Jewish members of Congress, community leaders, philanthropists, supporters, and journalists – attended the event, held in the East Room of the White House.

Biden also lit the menorah.