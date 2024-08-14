Plan to evacuate British nationals from Israel if all-out war erupts as Biden raises hopes of averting strike

Plans are being drawn up for a possible evacuation of British nationals from Israel if all-out war erupts in the region, as US President Joe Biden raised hopes that an Iranian strike could yet be averted by a ceasefire deal.

The Foreign Office told Jewish News it was preparing for “all scenarios”, while world leaders pursued frenetic last-ditch efforts to prevent an escalation in the Middle East following the assassination of two of Hamas and Hezbollah’s most senior figures.

A spokesman said: “While we continue to use all diplomatic levers to push for de-escalation, our staff are working around the clock to plan for all scenarios to keep British nationals safe. Our travel advice is constantly updated to reflect the latest guidance.”

On Tuesday, a joint statement from Britain, France, Germany and Italy called on Iran to step back from its insistence on taking revenge on Israel. “We, the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy discussed the situation in the Middle East. We expressed our full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

“We endorsed the joint call from President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to renew talks later this week with an aim to concluding the deal as soon as possible, and stressed there is no further time to lose. All parties must live up to their responsibilities.”

In the first call between a British prime minister and an Iranian president for more than three years, Sir Keir Starmer tried to persuade Masoud Pezeshkian —who, like Sir Keir, has only been in office since July — to refrain from an attack, adding that war was not in anyone’s interests.

Downing Street told British media that the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He added the focus should be on diplomatic negotiations to achieve those outcomes.

Although initial reports suggested that the Iranian president rejected Sir Keir’s overture, on Tuesday there was a glimmer of hope as Reuters reported three senior Iranian officials saying that if a ceasefire deal were to be agreed in Doha, the Qatari capital, on Thursday, it could delay direct retaliation against Israel. But the time of going to press, it remained unclear whether Hamas would attend the talks.

The diplomatic discussions continued as America deployed warships and a submarine to the Middle East to bolster Israeli defences. Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked President Biden and other Western leaders for their support. He said: “As Israel and our security services remain on high alert, I want to express my appreciation and thanks to our allies standing united with us in the face of the hate-filled threats of the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies”.

A UJIA spokesman confirmed to Jewish News that there are currently a total of 101 participants on organised educational experiences in Israel, on two Israel Tour groups and one Taglit-Birthright Israel group.

The spokesman said: “UJIA Israel Experience continues to monitor the situation with our partners in Israel, and groups follow all guidance issued by the Israeli security authorities including evacuation procedures if necessary. Our stringent and rigorous security procedures continue to be followed. We will always share the latest information regarding security at: ujia.org/israel-tour-status.”

Adrian Cohen, Board of Deputies senior vice president and chair of its International Division, told Jewish News: “We are monitoring the situation and are in frequent contact with the FCDO on a number of issues. Should the need sadly arise again for emergency flights for UK nationals in Israel, we will continue the engagement that took place at the end of last year”.

It is understood that the Board has a mechanism in place to help if necessary, but that it has not been asked to do anything specific at the moment.