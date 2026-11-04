Birmingham Council votes to pursue Israel-linked divestment despite Jewish groups’ warnings

Birmingham City Council has voted to explore withdrawing investments linked to Israel, despite warnings from Jewish organisations that the move could fuel antisemitism and breach the law.

Councillors backed the proposal on Tuesday, calling for a six-month review of the council’s financial investments and those held by the West Midlands Pension Fund.

The motion, brought by independent councillor Nosheen Khalid, who is part of the council’s ruling coalition, could pave the way for the authority to cut financial ties with companies linked to Israel.

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According to the BBC, some people in the council chamber cheered as the motion was passed.

Khalid, the council’s cabinet member for health and social care, told the meeting that “where money goes, responsibility follows”, arguing that the council should examine its investments on human rights grounds.

The decision comes amid growing tensions over Israel within Birmingham’s political leadership, following the Green Party’s adoption of a policy declaring Zionism a form of racism.

Three Labour MPs, including Jess Phillips, recently urged Liberal Democrat council leader Roger Harmer to end his coalition with the Greens unless its councillors publicly rejected the policy.

Harmer has said he personally disagrees with the Greens’ position but remains committed to the power-sharing agreement.

Jewish organisations had urged the council not to proceed with the divestment proposals.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) described the move as “morally reprehensible”, warning that it risked worsening hostility towards Jewish residents.

Ahead of the vote, the group said: “At a time of the worst levels of antisemitism in living memory, Birmingham City councillors should be standing with the Jewish community, not pouring fuel on the fire.”

It also drew comparisons with the controversy surrounding the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending their team’s match against Aston Villa in Birmingham last year.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) had also called for the motion to be withdrawn or delayed, arguing that public contracts and pension investments cannot legally be used to pursue political boycotts.

A spokesperson said: “Birmingham City Council cannot lawfully use public contracts, pension funds, and banking arrangements to pursue political campaigns.”

The vote does not mean the council will immediately withdraw its investments. Instead, it begins a process of examining its financial links and considering whether divestment is possible.

The proposals follow international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank. Israel has rejected allegations of genocide, maintaining that its military operations are aimed at Hamas and other armed groups.