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Police officers carry away a protester outside the Supreme Court as 25 people are arrested during demonstrations against the ban on Palestine Action. Credit: Screenshot/X
Police officers carry away a protester outside the Supreme Court as 25 people are arrested during demonstrations against the ban on Palestine Action. Credit: Screenshot/X

25 arrested outside Supreme Court as Palestine Action ban battle begins

Police detained protesters as Jewish groups warned that lifting the ban could embolden antisemitic violence

Police officers carry away a protester outside the Supreme Court as 25 people are arrested during demonstrations against the ban on Palestine Action. Credit: Screenshot/X
25 arrested outside Supreme Court as Palestine Action ban battle begins
Police detained protesters as Jewish groups warned that lifting the ban could embolden antisemitic violence
By Annabel Sinclair November 4, 2026, 1:20 pm Edit
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Twenty-five protesters have been arrested outside the Supreme Court as judges began hearing a legal challenge to the government’s ban on Palestine Action.

The arrests took place on Wednesday morning as supporters of the group gathered outside the UK’s highest court, where its co-founder Huda Ammori is seeking to overturn its designation as a terrorist organisation.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Jewish News that all 25 people were arrested on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed organisation.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a total of 25 people outside the Supreme Court on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed organisation. The policing operation is ongoing, and officers will continue to arrest those who break the law.”

Protesters hold placards supporting Palestine Action outside the Supreme Court as judges hear an appeal against the group’s ban. Credit: X/Harriet Williamson

The hearing comes after the Community Security Trust (CST) and Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) warned that removing the ban could put Jewish communities at further risk.

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In a written submission to the court, Adam Wagner KC, representing both organisations, argued that British Jews were “especially vulnerable to Palestine Action’s violent activities”, pointing to attacks on Jewish charities and Jewish-owned businesses.

He warned that overturning the ban would “re-arm and revitalise a sinister and dangerous movement” and could act as a “green-light” for those responsible for “violent antisemitism more broadly”.

Palestine Action was banned under terrorism legislation in 2025, making it a criminal offence to belong to or express support for the organisation.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban was introduced, the court heard.

During Wednesday’s protest, demonstrators held placards opposing the ban, including signs describing themselves as “sons of Holocaust survivors”.

Actor Alfred Enoch, who was not arrested, joined the demonstration holding a sign reading “this is democracy not terrorism”.

Inside the court, Ammori’s barrister, Raza Husain KC, argued that fewer than one percent of Palestine Action’s activities over five years had been assessed as meeting the legal definition of terrorism.

He said just three of 385 incidents fell within that definition, solely because they involved serious damage to property.

But the Home Office, which is defending the ban, argued that serious damage to property can amount to terrorism.

Its barrister, Sir James Eadie KC, also stressed that the ban does not prevent people from supporting Palestinians or criticising Israel, but specifically restricts support for Palestine Action.

The case follows a High Court ruling in February that found the ban unlawful, before the Court of Appeal overturned that decision in June.

Five Supreme Court justices are now considering whether the ban should remain in place, with a ruling expected at a later date.

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