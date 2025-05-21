Board condemns MP over ‘bizarre and outdated antisemitic language’

A former Reform UK has been slammed for using “bizarre and outdated antisemitic language” after he was recorded making an anti-Jewish slur during a meeting in parliament.

Rupert Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, who was suspended from Reform earlier this year after a row with Nigel Farage, joked about the size of a camera about to take footage of him.

In footage leaked to the Guardian he said:“In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small.”

In apparent recognition that the remark was unacceptable, Lowe was reassured the slur would be erased. The MP joked:”Career over in a second”.

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies said: “This is bizarre and outdated antisemitic language which has no place in our politics. Mr Lowe should apologise for the offence this remark has caused.”

Lowe has been sitting as an independent MP since his fall out with Farage.

Reform declined to comment on his anti-Jewish remark.

The party will be keen to distance themselves from the matter, as they seek to win support within the community with the stance in support of Israel.

Reform has previously been dogged with antisemitism claims against election candidates. But the leadership claim to have improved their selection processes.

But both Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice attended last week’s Israel independence day event at the British Museum in London.