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Board of Deputies Disability Commission launches focus groups

Community organiser and disability inclusion expert Talia Fogelman appointed to oversee work intended to strengthen accessibility across Jewish life

By Michelle Rosenberg November 9, 2026, 8:44 am Edit
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Vivian Wineman, BOD Disability Commission Chair. Pic: Board of Deputies/Tristan Benhamou
Vivian Wineman, BOD Disability Commission Chair. Pic: Board of Deputies/Tristan Benhamou

The Board of Deputies has launched a new phase of its work on the Commission on Disability Inclusion in the Jewish community, with a series of focus groups designed to explore the experiences of Jews with a wide range of disabilities, as well as those of parents and caregivers.

The project is being guided by a steering group involving community disability organisations and denominational bodies.

The focus groups will be led by Jews with lived experience of disability and will explore six different categories of disability, alongside the experiences of family members and carers. The aim is to identify both the barriers that can prevent full participation in Jewish life and the areas where communities, synagogues and organisations are already succeeding in creating inclusive environments.

To support the work, the Board has appointed Talia Fogelman, a community organiser and specialist in disability inclusion, mental health service reform and Jewish inclusion.

Calling the focus groups an important building block, Commission Chair Vivian Wineman said: “We want to develop a deeper understanding of the experiences of Jews with disabilities and create an evidence base that can help drive positive change across the community. By listening carefully to people’s experiences, we hope to support an ongoing and meaningful conversation about how Jewish life can become more inclusive for all.”

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The findings from the focus groups will help inform the next stage of the Board’s disability inclusion work and contribute to a wider conversation about accessibility and belonging within the Jewish community.

  • Expressions of interest close on 11th November. To sign up for the focus groups, click here.  
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