Board president and Faith Minister visit Liverpool shul to mark its 150th anniversary

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg, described “celebrating the faith, heritage and culture of British Jews” as one of the organisation’s top priorities, as he visited the Princes Road Synagogue in Liverpool.

He was joined by Lord Khan, Government Minister for Faith, Communities and Resettlement for the visit to the soul as part of celebrations of its 150th anniversary.

The President and Lord Khan were shown the Synagogue by Peter Grant and Robin Makin, and were accompanied by other lay leaders of Liverpool’s Jewish community, including Louise Ellman, former MP for Liverpool Riverside (and Deputy for the Jewish Labour Movement) Gordon Globe (Deputy for the Merseyside Jewish Representative Council), Vic Huglin (Deputy for Allerton Synagogue), Sue Hadden (Deputy for Childwall Synagogue).

Rosenberg, who also attended the Labour Party conference in the city, said: “One of the Board of Deputies’ top priorities for this triennium is celebrating the faith, heritage and culture of British Jews. It was a joy to visit the Prince’s Road Synagogue as part of its 150th Anniversary celebrations. I was particularly delighted to be joined by four of our local deputies and Faiths Minister Lord Khan, who is in Liverpool for this week’s Labour Party Conference.”

Rosenberg was also accompanied by Andrew Gilbert, Vice President of the Board of Deputies, and Sara Radivan, the Board’s Deputy and Community Engagement Manager.

Lord Khan, who is Under Secretary-of-State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Princes Road Synagogue, which truly deserves its reputation as the crown jewel of Liverpool’s Jewish community.

“We cannot truly understand the contribution of different faiths and communities here in the UK without acknowledging and celebrating their heritage. I am very pleased to have had the opportunity to join the Board of Deputies on this visit.”

The President of the Board has been visiting Jewish communities around the UK since taking office in June, including Bournemouth, Brighton, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow. He is keen to ensure that Jews in all areas of the country feel heard and valued by the Board.