Board suspends executive members over their involvement in Financial Times letter

The Board of Deputies has temporarily suspended the vice-chair of its international division pending an investigation into complaints regarding a letter published by the FT that criticised Israel over the war in Gaza.

Jewish News understands that the Board’s executive reached a decision that it was untenable for Harriet Goldenberg to remain in the role while an investigation was launched into complaints received about the 36 members of the communal organisation who signed the letter, which was published last Wednesday.

As a member of the Board’s executive herself, Goldenberg was asked to temporarily “step back” from this role without prejudice to the result of the investigation.

It is understood she was asked to do this voluntarily but was reluctant to do so.

The Board’s executive met on Tuesday morning over the matter, and have now decided to suspend her.

Sources say she could also face a separate finding as part of the Board’s investigation into the publication of the FT letter over issues such as collective responsibility and also regarding claims that the letter was sent to the FT to look as though it was an official Board product.

In a further move, the Board also asked under 35s representative Nat Kunin to step back from his role on the executive while an investigation is on-going.

Kunin was a signatory on the letter, but is not deemed to have been involved with any of the subsequent promotion of the letter.

Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said: “We take alleged breaches of the code of conduct seriously. I am grateful to the Constitution Committee for the speed with which they have reviewed the initial complaints, and it is right that they are now given the time and space to review the cases with due process and impartiality. The Board of Deputies is clear: only our democratically-elected honorary officers and authorised staff speak on behalf of the organisation.”

The Board’s Constitutional Committee is understood to have already begun work on assessing more than 20 complaints that have already been received on the matter.

There have also been a large number of letters sent to the communal organisation on the same issue, some supportive of the 36 who signed the letter, and others not.

Under the Board’s rules there is a four week long period after an event in which complaints can continue to be received and assessed.

The next Board plenary takes place on 25 May, by which time all of the complaints are hoped to be adjudged.

There is now major concern at the organisation about the deepening of a split in the community over views on Israel and the war in Gaza based around membership of Orthodox or Progressive synagogues.

All of the signatories of the FT letter were members of the Reform, Liberal or Masorti shuls.

Around 90 representatives of the United Synagogue had urged Board President Phil Rosenberg to proceed with disciplinary action against the 36.

In a statement confirming the suspensions the Board said there had been “multiple complaints by Deputies and the public, all 36 signatories of the letter to the Financial Times are now subject to a complaints procedure in accordance with Appendix G to the Board of Deputies’ Constitution.”

They said a further Deputy is subject to the complaints procedure for an alleged GDPR breach.

Meanwhile the Board said all deputies and under-35 observers subject to complaints procedures have been informed of the complaints made against them and the process to be adopted.

All members of the executive eligible to vote, unanimously approved a motion temporarily suspending the vice chair of the International Division from that role and the executive while they remain subject to the complaints procedure, having signed the Financial Times letter and given further media interviews on it.