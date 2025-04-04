BREAKING: Jewish protester cleared after accuser fails to show in court
Case collapses after complainant skips court, despite regularly appearing at London demos
A Jewish man accused of assault at a pro-Israel rally has been cleared after the case against him collapsed at City of London Magistrates’ Court.
Barry Hyams, a familiar face at community demonstrations, was arrested following a heated exchange at a protest in June 2024. Alex Taylor, known for attending and filming pro-Israel events, accused him of common assault after a confrontation in central London.
But on Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence after Taylor failed to attend court – prompting the judge to formally dismiss the case.
Hyams, who often wraps himself in the Israeli flag at rallies, had maintained he acted in self-defence. His solicitor, Carl Woolf, said Taylor had repeatedly pushed his phone into demonstrators’ faces and ignored multiple warnings from both protestors and police to back off.
Six defence witnesses from Hertfordshire were in court, ready to testify on Hyams’ behalf. Supporters – described as “the Borehamwood Massive” – expressed frustration over the delay after the case was previously adjourned in December due to technical issues with a video link to Taylor’s home in Portsmouth.
Taylor had applied to give evidence remotely again but was ordered by District Judge Snow to attend in person. On Friday morning, he contacted the court to say he couldn’t travel due to childcare responsibilities for his son – an explanation the defence disputed.
“He’s turned up to loads of demonstrations,” Woolf told the court. “He usually brings a drum.”
Judge Snow refused a prosecution application to adjourn. With no witness present, the CPS dropped the case and Hyams was formally found not guilty.
