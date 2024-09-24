British Airways suspends Tel Aviv flights

British Airways has temporarily suspended its flights to Israel because of the escalating tension in the region.

In a statement, BA said: “We’ve been continually monitoring the situation in the Middle East and have taken the operational decision to cancel our flights to and from Tel Aviv, up to and including, Wednesday, 25 September”.

The airline added: “Safety is always our top priority, and we’re contacting customers to advise them of their travel options”.

BA does not fly to Beirut, in Lebanon.