British diplomats among delegation that faced warning shots after deviating from route

Two British diplomats were among a 25-strong delegation who faced warning shots fired by IDF soldiers while in the West Bank.

The group were visiting a refugee camp in Jenin, and had deviated from their route according to Israeli officials.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Jewish News: “Today’s events in Jenin are unacceptable. I have spoken to our diplomats who were affected. Civilians must always be protected, and diplomats allowed to do their jobs. There must be a full investigation and those responsible should be held accountable.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

An IDF spokesperson later apologised for the incident and confirmed an internal probe would take place.

Wednesday’s incident provoked a furious response from France, Portugal and Germany who said they would summon their Israeli ambassadors to discuss the matter.

The diplomats were in the region on a fact finding mission with the Palestinian Authority. Russia and China also had diplomats on the delegation.

Shots were fired to warn the delegation not to deviate from an agreed route, it was claimed.