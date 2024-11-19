British-Israeli daughter of Gaza hostages gives moving speech at JLM annual meeting
Sharone Lifschitz, whose 84 year-old father remains in captivity in Gaza, reads out heartbreaking letter at the Jewish Labour Movement's AGM
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Jewish Labour Movement leaders have praised a “moving and inspirational” speech given by Sharone Lifschitz, the British-Israeli daughter of Gaza hostages, at the group’s Annual General Meeting.
Addressing Monday’s meeting Sharone Lifschitz – whose 85-year-old mother, Yocheved, was among the first hostages to be freed by the terror group Hamas after October 7, but whose 84-year-old father, Oded remains in Gaza – read out a heartbreaking letter in her possession from the father of another hostage.
Yehiel Yehud had written to his 28 year old daughter Arbel who was also taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.
In the letter, which Arbel’s father had also read in the Knesset, her father begs her:”Don’t break down, because as long as we know you are full of hope, it gives us strength for the struggle, which focuses on Prime Minister Netanyahu who refuses to see you as his daughter, because he is afraid the government will fall because of ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. Their threats are made in public all the time, while in meetings with me they commit to working for your release.”
The letter continued:”Arbali, please know that the majority of the country’s citizens want your release. I ask you to know that people are working in the world and in Israel for this. Don’t break down, my love, My heart, don’t let your heart break, hold on, for us. Love and wait, mom and dad.”
Arbel’s brother, Dolev was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the massacre.
Respected academic Lifschitz also talked to JLM members about her own father, the journalist and lifelong peace activist, Oded.
Sharone said: “My father would give his life gladly to save the life of Arbel or Sasha. He is humble and caring and believes in working now for a future we can recognise. He believes in young people who have a life ahead of them: his community’s children and young people but also the young people of our region.
“I ask you in light of all the devastation, to remain clear headed. I ask in light of such antidemocratic and anti-liberal forces rising around us, to remain clear headed and compassionate. I ask you to remember we are all human. And then I ask to keep your heart soft towards us, our devastation has not eased. We are still fighting for our loved ones as we did on day one.”
JLM national chair Mike Katz also addressed the meeting noting it had been a year of distinct contrasts. A hugely difficult one for the community in the aftermath of October 7, but also one that had delivered a victory for the Keir Starmer led Labour Party at the general election.
Katz said he recognised that the government must now deliver on its pledge to bring growth and the better public services the country needs. He also recognised the vital role JLM members had played in delivering a Labour victory.
Following the meeting Katz told Jewish News it was “moving and inspirational” to hear Lifschitz speak to JLM at their AGM
In a significant move, JLM also overwhelmingly adopted a motion in support of the pro-peace Israeli Jewish-Palestinian organisation Omdimbeyachad (Standing Together).
The motion, proposed by JLM’s Jack Mayorcas, a councillor in Wandsworth, praised the work of the group’s initiatives after Oct 7 in organising solidarity vigils with Jewish and Arab supporters in Israel, and in forming guards to help ensure aid deliveries reached Gaza.
“Having known the organisation since 2019, I could not be more proud that the motion was overwhelmingly passed,” Mayorcas posted on X, following the meeting. “It sends a powerful message of hope. “
