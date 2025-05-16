British-Palestinian doctor with extreme social media history arrested

A British-Palestinian doctor with a history of inflammatory social media posts has been arrested outside an Elbit plant in West Gloucestershire after she and other Palestine Action activists blocked the entrance to the building.

Videoed sitting on top of a modified ambulance wearing medical scrubs and a stethoscope, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan stated that “the significance of this is the paramedic and civil defence massacre that occurred on 23 March.

“It is especially important to me as a doctor to stand with the healthcare workers of Palestine, with the over 1,400 that have been brutally murdered by the settler-colony of Israel.”

Palestine Action later posted a picture of Aladwan, without medical attire, being handcuffed and dragged away by police, along with other activists who had tied themselves to the top of the obstructive vehicle.

In a social media post captured earlier this year by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, Aladwan stated: “Let’s make this clear for 2025… Israel is not a country, it is a genocidal Zionist colony that has no right to exist. Resistance including armed struggle is an honour.”

A further social media post CAA found showed a terrorist from Hamas’s Al Qassam brigade, along with the caption: “A picture of Al Qassam a day keeps the Z’s locked away.”

In January, Aladwan posted a video of herself commentating on the release ‘ceremony’ Hamas conducted when handing over four Israeli female hostages, in which she stated: “Don’t tell me that they’ve been forced to smile like this.”

Earlier this week, Jewish News reported that Secretary of State for Health Wes Streeting had spoken to NHS England and it was agreed staff “should not be wearing uniforms on political protests”.

The GMC confirmed to the Jewish News that Aladwan is currently registered as a doctor with a licence to practice, and said they “were not able to provide information about complaints or concerns unless the matter has been referred to a full hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.